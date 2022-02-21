CACC’s golf team now holds five tournament victories on the year.
Bouncing back from a third-place finish to open the spring season in Melbourne, Fl., the Trojans won the Coastal Alabama Invitational in Fairhope Tuesday.
They had to battle back from 11 strokes down on the second day of the two-day competition to claim first prize.
“This was a memorable win for a couple of reasons,” CACC coach Dave Jennings said. “To overcome an 11-stroke deficit is tremendous. It shows that the team has guts, talent and drive to overcome such adversity.”
The win was Jennings’ 65th as head coach at CACC, with his first win coming at a tournament hosted by the same school who hosted this, his most recent victory. In that time the university has gone from being called Faulkner to Coastal Alabama.
Tanner Brown led the way for the Trojans’ team with an individual score of 144, his best round being a first-round tally of 69, three strokes under par. He finished tied for third for the tournament.
Right behind him was Dawson Farni who tied for fifth at 146, then Tanner Brown, Hayden Carner and Ken Goforth who finished tied for 12th, 15th and 31st, respectively.
With the victory and previous results from the fall season, CACC golf currently ranks second in all three major polls for NJCAA D-1. Only Midland College in Texas ranks above them in the trio of rankings.
“Polls are polls, they are opinions of a few people. Results are results,” Jennings said. “When we can compete with Midland and the other leading colleges in the NJCAA Division 1 head-to-head, then we will actually see which program is one, two, three and four. All of the teams at the top are special and could win the national championship should the ball bounce their way and putts fall for them. We have to prepare for good bounces and good attitudes for when we arrive in Odessa, TX for this year’s National Tournament in May.”