Make it three consecutive tournament wins for the Central Alabama Community College golf team.
CACC took home a few more pieces of hardware this week at the Tom Flowe Memorial Invitational in Decatur, with Hayden Carner taking home an individual crown as the Trojans’ team won the event by 13 strokes after falling behind early on.
“This was not our prettiest win of the year, but it did put our golfers in a position to where they had to catch up and pass their opponents after being behind,” CACC coach Dave Jennings said. “We’ve proven to ourselves that we are a good front runner in earlier tournaments, this tournament displayed that we can dig deep to scratch and claw if we should find ourselves trailing again.”
Only one of the Trojans’ golfers finished under par in the first round.
Temperatures were at 39 degrees when play opened as Carner led the way with a 71 on the par-72 course. The team landed in third, trailing the tournament leaders by 11 strokes in the three-round tournament.
“In colder temperatures, the golf ball does not fly quite as far as in the heat of the summer months and we did not adapt quickly,” Jennings said.
CACC responded in the second round, shooting a team score of 268, four strokes under par. Tanner Guthrie led the way with a 68.
It now sat just two strokes behind tournament leader Wallace State.
“I could tell by our players during their warm-up before the final round that they had every intention of taking this tournament win home,” Jennings said.
Carner led the way by shooting three strokes under par in the final round as the Trojans not only overtook Wallace State but outshot it by 15 strokes to win by a relatively comfortable 13-shot margin. In addition to Carner’s individual title, Guthrie finished fifth with Dawson Farni and Jarod Edwards tied for 10th. Ken Goforth earned a tie for 19th with his play.
Just one competition remains for CACC in the fall season, it takes place in two weeks at Musgrove Country Club in Jasper.