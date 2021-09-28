Forget the other two- and three-year schools that compose the NJCAA, the Central Alabama Community College golf team set a record for all collegiate levels Sept. 19.
No college team, be it at the D-1 level of NCAA or any division below, has ever posted a one-round score as low as the Trojans did last Sunday at the Derrall Foreman Invitational at Delta State University.
“I told the boys before the tournament, ‘If you suspect to play golf at the NCAA D-1 level, you had better beat these NCAA D-2 golfers, or we may need to alter your dreams,’” CACC golf coach Dave Jennings said. “I don’t know if it was that statement or if they were still disappointed with the way they finished at the Dan York Invitational, but they came out of the gate playing at a level I haven’t seen them play since I began coaching at CACC.”
At team tournaments such as the one at Delta State, each school selects five golfers to compete. In each round of golf, the top four scores are taken from the five and added together to get a team score.
CACC’s five golfers, Hayden Carner, Dawson Farni, Jarod Edwards, Tanner Guthrie and Ken Goforth posted stroke totals of 64, 64, 64, 67 and 69, respectively, on a par-72 course.
“It is a rare day we don’t count a 69,” Jennings said.
The rounds posted by Carner, Farni and Edwards finished tied for third amongst a field of four-year-university golfers, with Guthrie tied for ninth and Goforth tied for 15th.
Its team score of 259 was 29 strokes under par, setting the single-round record.
The Trojans used the momentum of that first round to catapult themselves to a victory at the three-round competition, finishing 67 strokes under par to win the invitational by seven strokes.
Research is still being conducted to see if that score is a 54-hole collegiate record.
Carner finished the tournament in third place, with Guthrie and Edwards coming in fourth and fifth, respectively. Farni finished tied for 10th with Goforth tied for 14th.
“To say the least, I will continue seeking D-1 programs for these boys to transfer to,” Jennings said.
Prior to its successes at the Foreman Invitational, CACC took second place at the Dan York Invitational the week after Labor day. Edwards was the lone top five finisher.
CACC’s season will continue Oct. 4 and 5 when it hosts the Trojan Invitational.