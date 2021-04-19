The first of three postseason golfing events in the Alabama Community College Conference Championship at Lagoon Park Golf Course is in the books with CACC edging Jefferson State for the Conference Championship.
The 54-hole event featured all nine community colleges in Alabama.
The first day was 18 holes on Monday and then 36 holes on Tuesday. The first round saw the Trojans shoot 2 under par, two shots behind Wallace State who posted a 284. The top four were separated by three shots each until the second round of holes began.
CACC shot another 286 but Wallace State faltered and shot even par to tie the standings. Jefferson State was one shot behind with a team score of 287.
The final round of action found Jefferson State score 286 but the Trojans went 5 under par with a 283 to win by nine shots over Jefferson State and 16 over Wallace State.
The Trojans even had a sudden-death playoff for the Player of the Year as Hayden Carner was tied with Jefferson State’s Dillon West for the medalist position. After three holes and two ties, Carner pushed a six-foot putt for the win.
Carner placed in the top-five in each tournament CACC played since August according to head coach David Jennings.
“He may be the best and most consistent golfer to ever have played for me,” Jennings said. “After these back-to-back wins, Hayden now stands as the No. 3 golfer in the nation in the junior college ranks. Should he finish these final two events as well as he has played all year, he could become the No. 1 player.”
Jennings said that CACC will be hosting the District Championship at Arrowhead Country Club on April 26-27. The District Championship is the qualifier for the National Championship played in Lubbock, Texas May 10-13.
As far as what Jennings is looking over the next few tournaments, it’s simple.
“I would like to see this confident, steady and competitive mode of play continue throughout the remaining two tournaments by our team,” Jennings said. “The top teams out west will surely be ready to throw their best at us so we must continue to stay sharp and play to our strengths. I expect us to have a chance to earn our college’s eighth national championship on the final day.”