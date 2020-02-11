Central Alabama Community College’s softball team reeled off another victory at the Visit Dothan Invitational this weekend. Although the Trojans were defeated by Salt Lake Community College, 8-2, they picked up victories over Chattanooga State, 5-4; College of Southern Idaho, 8-3; and Thomas University, 20-2.
In their most thrilling win of the tournament, the Trojans (7-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to come back and score a walk-off victory against Chattanooga State. The Tigers led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the frame, but CACC immediately went to work with a double from Bailey Murphy. After a strikeout, Brooke Morgan moved Murphy into scoring position and Lauren Phillips took advantage by smacking an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4.
CACC then had another strikeout and it looked like it might go to extra innings before Savannah Williams hit a single to first base to drive in Morgan for the walk-off win.
Asia McWaters (Benjamin Russell) threw the first 5 2/3 innings and gave up just five hits and two earned runs. She struck out five and didn’t walk any. Rayanna Powell earned the win in relief; she threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit. The only run she gave up was unearned.
Through the four games, CACC racked up a total of 42 hits, including home runs from Jada Chadwick and Victoria Mitchell.
Natalie Ritchey and Williams led the offense with seven hits apiece and Williams had a staggering nine RBIs. McWaters finished with six hits and four RBIs while Morgan Chadwick each had five hits. Phillips contributed four hits, Chelsea Parker added three and Murphy and Mitchell had two apiece.
Anna Calloway did the most work on the mound, throwing 11 innings. She struck out 10, walked just one and allowed only four earned runs.
BASEBALL
Trojans fall in doubleheader to Wabash
After being blown out by Wabash Community College on Sunday in Game 1 of a doubleheader, Central Alabama Community College’s baseball team responded well and played much better in the nightcap but still couldn’t earn a victory. The Trojans were swept, 15-2 and 3-2.
Game 2 came down to the wire. Wabash scored three runs and led 3-0 heading into the ninth inning and CACC scored a pair in the bottom of the frame but struck out to end the game. With two outs, the Trojans (1-3) looked to make a comeback with three straight singles from Zack Dew, Brian Lindsay and Kimbrell Nappier to score a pair of runs before the inning’s end.
Carter Gannaway had a fantastic outing on the mound despite taking a loss. He threw 6 1/3 innings and gave up just two earned runs while striking out 10. In 1 1/3 innings of relief, Jake Randolph fanned two.
During the doubleheader, CACC struggled offensively, finishing with just seven hits as a team, all of which were singles. Tristan Keith led the way with three hits while Sam Cornelius had a pair.