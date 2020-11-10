The Central Alabama Community College golf team hit the links early Monday in hopes of raising enough money to help support athletics for years to come at the local community college.
The Trojans saw no lack in interest from locals as 20 teams showed up and showed out to claim the top spot on the greens.
“It was a great day for the event with an even greater turnout,” CACC golf coach Dave Jennings said. “We had a ton of former players, player parents and supporters come out to participate. We did not have a shortage in people wanting to help out.”
According to Jennings, the fundraiser was supposed to take place earlier this year in April, but due to COVID-19 protocol, CACC was forced to push it back until September. Another hiccup forced the Trojans to push the date back again, this time to November. Luckily for the athletic department, the golf team was finally able to hit the greens and have some fun before Tropical Storm Eta rears its ugly head and brings potential for severe weather.
Jennings said he was very impressed with the turnout considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases around the country.
The fundraiser helps pay for certain costs that go into running athletic programs such as bus rides, meals, conference and national dues, etc. With cutbacks coming in waves each year, fundraisers like this one help keep programs afloat.
There were no cash prizes for winners who took part in the tournament; however, golfers that placed first, second or third received Bridgestone golf clubs depending on placement. The tournament was set up into two categories, with gross score and net score. First-place winners received drivers, while second-place winners were given hybrid clubs with third-place golfers taking home wedges.
Chase and Christian Humber, two former CACC golfers, took home first place in the gross score division, while CACC baseball coach Larry Thomas and a family member took home first place in the net division.
Jennings said he was humbled by the amount of support his team gets and events like this show him just how much the community means to him but also what the golf team means to this community.
“Just seeing the support we get from former golf team members was huge for us,” Jennings said. “You can’t put a dollar on the support from friends, family and locals. John Karabasz and his staff at Moore’s Mill did a phenomenal job and we are so grateful for everything they do.”
The CACC golf team begins to slow down as fall becomes winter. The next tournament for the Trojans is set to take place in Melbourne, Florida. In the meantime, Jennings is going to be working close with his golfers as they get set for the spring and hopefully a normal golfing season.
“Everybody’s got work to do,” Jennings said. “We are always looking to improve and get tougher, so that’s what we will be focusing on.”