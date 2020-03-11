It seems like the winning streak may never end for Central Alabama Community College’s softball team. Despite being off the field for more than a week due to weather, the Trojans hit the ground running again Monday with a pair of easy victories over Enterprise State.
Central Alabama wrapped up both wins early, defeating the Boll Weevils, 15-0 and 12-0, both in five innings.
The Trojans (20-2) collected 31 hits in the doubleheader, including five apiece from Chelsea Parker and Natalie Ritchey. Lauren Phillips contributed three singles and a triple while Bailey Murphy, Brooke Morgan and Savannah Williams each had three hits. Jada Askew, Jada Chadwick and Victoria Mitchell all contributed two hits, at least one of which was an extra-base hit. Both Parker and Chadwick racked up five RBIs each.
As good as CACC was at the plate, it matched that effort in the circle. Anna Calloway and Rayanna Powell combined to earn the first victory. Calloway threw the first four innings and allowed just four hits with four strikeouts; Powell needed only three pitches in the final frame to close out the win.
In Game 2, Asia McWaters (Benjamin Russell) threw all five frames and gave up only four hits. Although she walked one, she also struck out six.
CACC is now on a 12-game win streak and has not dropped a game since Feb. 14.
BASEBALL
Trojans split with Southern Union
After falling to Southern Union twice over the weekend, Central Alabama Community College’s baseball team wasn’t intimidated Monday afternoon. The Trojans came out swinging and earned a 5-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader but they weren’t so lucky in Game 2, falling 10-6.
Carter Gannaway threw a gem in Game 2, firing a two-hit shutout. He struck out nine and walked only two batters. He needed just 115 pitches to get the complete-game victory and 70 of those went for strikeouts.
He was helped along by a flawless defense and an offense that did just enough to get the victory. Chris Gillette had a strong hitting effort with a double and a single and three RBIs. Michael Wurtz also had two hits.
In Game 2, the Trojans (7-11) actually hit the ball better, finishing with 13 knocks as compared to nine in the first game, but Southern Union also put the pedal to the metal and had 10 of its own.
Wurtz was the offensive leader in the nightcap with four hits and four RBIs. Zack Dew and Louis Olivieri each had a pair of hits.