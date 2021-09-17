The goal for Central Alabama Community College’s baseball team this season is simple: win a conference championship.
The Trojans finished 13th out of 18 teams in the ACCC in 2021, posting an 11-21 record in-conference. But with the heart of its lineup and a bit of experience returning, head coach Larry Thomas believes his team could be in position to reverse those fortunes this year.
“We want to win the conference,” CACC coach Larry Thomas said. “I think with the pitching we have — when I say pitching, I mean we have multi-faceted pitchers. They’re not all the same, cookie cutter, they’re all different. They’re just bringing a different attitude, which is good.”
Under normal circumstances it’d be incredibly rare to see an athlete at a community college or junior college stay for more than two years.
COVID-19 disrupted normal circumstances.
The 2020 baseball season was canceled due to the pandemic, meaning those that were freshmen at CACC that year didn’t get a season of development.
As such, Thomas has a rare opportunity to coach a corps of players that are entering their third year at CACC.
It doesn’t hurt that his right-hand man, coach Chad Slaten, is back for a second year to set the tone, Thomas added.
“Everybody’s working their butts off, everybody’s on the same page, which is awesome,” Thomas said. “I think this is probably one of the better teams I’ve had since I’ve been here. Just all around. In the weight room, on the field, work ethic, camaraderie. It’s just been a really great fall so far.”
Many of Thomas’ returning players litter CACC’s lineup. Starting center fielder Coby Johnson returns as the two-hole hitter for the Trojans.
Joey Sanchez enters his third season as a near-lock to start alongside him in the outfield. While he batted a decent .262 for the year in 2021, he hit over .300 in conference play and could see his production keep climbing this season.
Jake Gooch, one of four hitters to surpass the .300 mark for CACC last year, will alternate between catcher and first base while Brooks Short is another returning starter who can either catch or man a corner infield spot.
Luke Hasty and Hayden Grier will also be factors at catcher or at other spots in the order.
“We’re returning the middle of our lineup pretty much,” Thomas said.
The pitching staff enters the fall a bit more green, but Thomas is enthused about the depth of talent competing for roles.
Ben Riley Flowers redshirted in 2021 but picked up great experience in the Appalachian League, a collegiate wooden-bat organization. Thomas said he’ll be a “mainstay.”
Another second-year Thomas felt had a great summer was Mailon Reese, a right-handed Auburn native that is a near-lock to start following just 10 innings of work over the course of the 2021 season.
The team’s closer from last season, Slade James, who posted a squad-best 3.08 ERA, could be moving into a starting role as well.
There’s a gaggle of freshmen that will try to earn their own innings too, including Ryan Slaten — the son Chad Slaten — Beau Priester, Bryce Knox, Parker Sessions and Jordan Ridgeway.
“Hitting wise, I think we’re gonna pick up where we left off,” Thomas said. “But I think we added a lot more depth and grit to our pitching staff, which we’re really excited about.”
Fall ball opened for the Trojans against Talladega College, a game they won 13-1. It continues against Southern Union State Community College Sept. 23.