Central Alabama Community College was recently awarded a Facility Recovery Grant from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in the amount of $3,500 to assist with the reopening of the Cal Alison Tennis Complex on the Alexander City campus.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the courts have been closed to the public since mid-March. CACC has recently been approved to reopen the courts, and the public is now allowed to return and use the tennis complex. All persons will be directed to adhere to proper safety measures, including social distancing, which will be posted on the courts. The courts are for tennis only; skateboarding and other activities that damage the courts are not permitted.
“We are very excited to be able to open back up to the public,” CACC athletic director Kathleen Thompson said. “We know the community has been anxious to get back out here, and we are glad they will have that opportunity. This grant allows us to purchase some much-needed items that will help us maintain our courts and keep them in the best possible condition.”
CACC women’s tennis coach Steven Corley applied for the grant through the USTA and is hopeful this will help get some things done that have needed attention.
“We are grateful to the USTA for this grant,” Corley said. “This will help with some much-needed maintenance at the facility. We love seeing the facility used by people in the community, and we are looking forward to hopefully having our student-athletes back on campus, soon, in preparation for the fall season.”
As of now, plans are moving forward to have an abbreviated fall season for all CACC teams.
“The plan right now is to play,” Thompson said. “It will be a shortened season, and we are only allowed to play teams in our state. Our goal is to do everything possible to not jeopardize the safety and health of our student athletes. They want to compete. We don’t want to have the spring taken away like we did this year, so we are going to take every precaution possible.”