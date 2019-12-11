Reeltown’s football season ended in disappointment on Friday, but Rebel senior Eric Shaw is hoping to go out with a bang as he’ll get one more chance to suit up for a high school football game. Shaw is set to compete in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game which will be played at noon Saturday on the campus of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Of the 40 players on the Alabama roster, 10 finished their high school careers last week during the AHSAA Super 7 at Jordan-Hare and Shaw was one of those. Now, he’s hoping to represent Reeltown among the best of the best in the state.
“He’s a good representation of who we are,” Rebel coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s a family guy and that’s what we are. A lot of people have a business approach and you can get good results, but we’ve always had more of a family approach.”
Shaw is listed as a tight end on the Alabama roster, and that’s what he was recruited as by South Carolina, where he committed to play college ball a few months ago. But Johnson said Shaw was moved to outside linebacker during Alabama’s practice Monday, and Johnson wouldn’t be surprised to see Shaw play both ways like he did for most of the season for the Rebels.
Shaw was one of Reeltown’s biggest dual threats this season. Offensively, he grabbed 28 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns, and he also had a few scores on the ground. He was the team’s leading tackler with 132 total, and he added four sacks and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. Shaw even made his name known on special teams where he had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, including one during Friday’s Class 2A championship game against Fyffe.
At the Alabama-Mississippi game, Shaw will get a chance to compete alongside some of the elite in the state, including some he’s played against during his career. One of those will be Lanett quarterback Kristian Story, who shattered AHSAA records this season.
“He’s going to be playing on the same team with some guys that he’s played against during his career, so that’ll be kind of neat,” Johnson said.
But more than just the game itself, Shaw will get a good taste of what’s to come in his future. The itinerary for the players is jam packed with two two-hour practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and a morning practice Friday. Plus there are several other team activities the players will participate in as well and a banquet Friday night.
“He’s getting a chance to get his feet wet on what actually life is going to be every day (at South Carolina),” Johnson said. “I hope he enjoys it and has fun, but he’s busy, that’s for sure.”
The last person from Tallapoosa County to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game was Dadeville’s Anfernee Jennings, who is now a starting linebacker at the University of Alabama.
General admission tickets are available online and at the gate for $10 per person with children under 5 admitted for free.