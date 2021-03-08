The Bryant-Jordan Foundation has released the list of senior student-athletes selected as recipients of the 2021 Bryant-Jordan Regional Scholar-Athlete and Student Achievement Awards and five athletes from Elmore and Tallapoosa County received honors.
A total of 56 seniors in the AHSAA were selected in each category from nominations submitted by member schools.
The overall class winner will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship and the overall state winner will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship in each category. The recipients will be honored at the 36th annual banquet set for April 12 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel banquet hall beginning at 6 p.m.
The Bryant-Jordan Awards program, named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, was created in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in conjunction with the AHSAA. It is supervised by the Bryant-Jordan Foundation’s Board of Directors and has been recognizing senior student-athletes annually since 1986 (Scholar-Athlete) and 1989 (Achievement Award).
Last year’s overall state winners were Ben Williams of Phil Campbell High School, who received the Larry D. Striplin, Jr., Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, Hayden Holton of Elmore County High School and Karmyn Sparks of Pleasant Valley High School, who were named the co-winners of the Ken & Betty Joy Blankenship Achievement Award.
The purpose is to recognize and honor Alabama students who have by ability and effort achieved a level of excellence in the areas of academics and athletics that is commensurate with their potential. It is also hopes to make aware to not only athletes but to all segments of the student population that it is both important and rewarding for them to strive to be the best that they can be. The program motivates and encourages students to achieve this goal. It also hopes to encourage and promote the involvement and commitment of Alabama corporations and individuals in helping improve the academic levels of all students.
The students are also eligible to receive even more scholarship awards from a number of Alabama’s four-year colleges and community colleges.
This year’s regional recipients include:
BRYANT-JORDAN REGION WINNERS – 2021
REGION CLASS SCHOLAR ATHLETE ACHIEVEMENT
4 2A Lydia Platt Kera Dunham
Fayetteville High School Central High School-Coosa County
4 3A Trent Colburn Ashleigh Windle
Hale County High School Reeltown High School
3 5A Sam Barlet Kelley Green
Elmore County High School Elmore County High School
3 6A Morgan Causey Kynnedi Gallahan
Wetumpka High School Calera High School