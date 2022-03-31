Utility player Ethan Mask may have said Reeltown would score 45 runs in the second inning as a joke, but 14 runs in four innings of offense proved plenty for the Rebels Thursday.
Reeltown trounced Dadeville 14-3 at home in a five-inning run rule, winning the two sides’ area series with a 2-0 sweep.
“We’ve been preaching about approaches at the plate and the last few games we’re starting to come around to that,” Reeltown head coach Trey Chambers said. “Finally found our stride in those approaches. I think we were able to do that early and put some pressure on the defense.”
Senior Gabe Bryant collected three hits in four trips to the plate, including a double that reached the right-center field fence. He batted in two runs and stole a base.
Bryant’s been leading the Rebels’ hitting efforts all season, fitting given his leadoff spot in the batting order. With a batting average that remains above .500, he’s been an offensive juggernaut that opposing teams haven’t found a way to consistently deal with.
“Like I talked about earlier, approaches. He just has a really good approach at the plate,” Chambers said. “He knows his zone very well and he just doesn’t miss very many pitches.”
A second-inning home run blast from senior catcher Lane Smith stood as the main highlight for Dadeville.
The bottom of the third and fourth innings are where Reeltown did most of its damage, with five runs befalling the Rebels in each of those frames.
A double by senior Colin Carleton helped the team extend its lead to 5-2 in the third, but after a pickoff at third and a pop out it looked as though that would be all the damage done.
Then a trio of Dadeville errors on some difficult-to-play balls and a hit-by-pitch later, Reeltown led 9-2.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Bryant and Jacob Hornsby set the stage in the fourth inning for a Blake Smith pop up to lead to a 10-run edge at 12-2, putting the run rule in play, before a sacrifice and a bases-loaded walk tacked on two insurance runs at a 14-2 score.
That proved enough for Reeltown to retire Dadeville in the fifth inning and finalize the victory.
The contest wasn’t always so uncontested. The Tigers loaded the bases and plated a run with only one out in the top of the third inning to cut the Rebels’ early lead to 4-2 and threaten much more damage.
Adam Burton entered to pitch and got the next two Dadeville hitters to pop out, leaving the bases juiced with minimal harm done.
“We depend on our pitchers to do that,” Chambers said. “We ask a lot of them. Throughout the course of the year they’ve been able to. And we just instill in them that whatever situation they’re in, just bear down and put their best effort forward, and whatever happens happens.”
Dadeville won the following “if” game 5-2, giving it a leg up should there be an area tiebreaker.
The Rebels return to the diamond for a matchup with rival Tallassee Tuesday at home. The Tigers travel to Handley Friday.