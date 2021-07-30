Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl will be the featured speaker at the Lake Martin Auburn Club’s annual meeting Aug. 5.
The club, which keeps local Auburn alumni engaged with the school’s mission and raises scholarships for future students, is holding its annual meeting at Willow Point Country Club to raise funds for scholarships and other club functions.
Tickets are $50 and include a spread of food and nonalcoholic beverages. A cash bar will also be available at the event.
Pearl, who led the Tigers’ basketball team to a Final Four in 2019, is likely to be joined by Auburn’s mascot Aubie and the school’s dance team, the Tiger Paws.
Sponsorships are also available for the event for $500, which includes four tickets to the event along with drink tickets, a 30 minute meet and greet with Pearl, priority seating and noticeable signage at the event for the sponsor.
Those interested can visit the Lake Martin Auburn Club’s website at lakemartinauburnclub.com for payment options and other information.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at Willow Point Country Club Aug. 5.