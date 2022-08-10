Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl will be the marquee speaker for the Lake Martin Auburn Club’s annual meeting on Wednesday, August 17.
The meeting will be held at the Willow Point Golf and Country Club, starting at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $50 a person which includes dinner. A cash bar will also be available.
Sponsorships for the club are available for $500 apiece which includes four dinner tickets, four drink tickets, your name of the Scholarship Donor Board, a private meet and greet with Pearl and reserved seats in the front row for Pearl’s presentation and the club auction.
Pearl has been the head coach at Auburn since 2014. He coached Auburn to the first Final Four in school history in the 2019 season. Last season, Auburn won the SEC Regular Season Championship along with Pearl winning the SEC Coach of the Year.
Also on the calendar for the Auburn Club is The Lake Martin Auburn Club Scholarship Golf Tournament on August 22. For $500 a person, or $2,000 for a team of four, players get to play the Willow Branch course with breakfast and lunch provided. A surprise Auburn coaching foursome will also be featured.
All proceeds from the events go to the Auburn Club, to provide scholarships and opportunities for prospective students. The club’s goal is to raise over $50,000 over the two events.
