Auburn Club
Buy Now

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl speaks during a Lake Martin Auburn Club meeting at Willow Point in Ala on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]

 Jake Arthur

Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl will be the marquee speaker for the Lake Martin Auburn Club’s annual meeting on Wednesday, August 17.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you