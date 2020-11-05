Reeltown has had an up-and-down season this year but one thing that has remained constant throughout the season is the play of senior Johnny Brown.
Brown started the season as the go-to wide receiver in coach Matt Johnson’s multiple offense, but with an injury to the Rebels’ bell cow back, Scooter Brooks, Brown stepped up to be not only the starting wide receiver and cornerback for Reeltown but also the backup running back to Juicy Hughley.
Brown played like anything but a backup in his final game as a Rebel, posting seven carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, six catches for 116 and a touchdown and six tackles on defense with a pair of deflections to cap the night on what was a great career for Brown. Brown was responsible for every passing yard quarterback Gabe Bryant threw.
It was tough sledding all night for Holtville quarterback Braxton Buck who finished 7 of 21 for 82 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Brown spent most of the night on defense covering Bulldog receiver Shawn Brackett who finished with 60 yards but 44 came on a play in which Brown wasn’t in coverage on Brackett.
It was obvious Friday night the Rebels were playing hard for their seniors. Brown received some fantastic blocking from underclassmen whenever he rushed with the football. Last season it was Brown who sacrificed by making blocks and doing other dirty work to get the 2020 senior class their touches. Fast forward a year and Brown gets the favor returned, which goes back to the culture Johnson has instilled into this program.
Brown played a key role for the Rebels in the last two seasons. His toughness and determination has been on full display multiple times with the Tallassee game being the best example; Brown left the game with a lower leg injury in the third quarter of that game and worked his way back in to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime to win the King of the Tallapoosa trophy over the Tigers.