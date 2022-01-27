Benjamin Russell has wrestled its final home meet of the 2021-22 season.
The Wildcats took the chance to honor their seniors and received a few standout performances in their dual against Beauregard Thursday, namely pins by three separate wrestlers, but ultimately lost 42-36 to the Hornets.
With the meet tied 36-36, a pin from Beauregard in an extra match at 145 pounds determined a winner for the competition.
“We had three that called in sick, parents don’t know if it’s coronavirus or what’s going on there,” Benjamin Russell coach Michael Ransaw said. “Then we have one or two that've been hurt. It happens like that this time of year. We have two and a half weeks to get ready for sectionals and that’s what we’re preparing for.”
Two seniors were honored by the Wildcats, even if one couldn’t be in attendance due to illness.
Trace McCaleb, expected to be in state title contention at 220 pounds, did take to the mat Thursday — even if it was just to have his hand raised for a victory by forfeit. He’s posted a 21-3 record thus far in his final season with Benjamin Russell after anchoring the Wildcats’ offensive line from guard on the gridiron.
“Trace McCaleb has been the foundation of this team this year,” Ransaw said. “He’s been a leader on the football field and he brought it over to the wrestling room. He’s a great kid, great athlete.”
Janicholas Gamble finished a respectable 10-16 in his first year wrestling to complete the other half of the Wildcats’ senior tandem, including a few “needed” victories, Ransaw said.
“Another great athlete, played football,” Ransaw said. “Just an athlete.”
Benjamin Russell jumped out to a 30-12 lead against the Hornets after a pin by heavyweight Tymon Belyew.
The junior’s been a pleasant surprise for the Wildcats this year, now with a 24-15 record.
“We cannot say enough about him. He is definitely our most improved throughout the year,” Ransaw said. “He continues to win, continues to pry people on the mat.”
Jamarion Whetstone and SaVon Spradley, cousins who are both ranked top five in the state for their respective weight classes, also recorded pins earlier in the dual.
They’ll be names to watch for come sectional and state title tournament time in a few weeks.
“[Whetstone] has had a great season, continued to wrestle,” Ransaw said. “Still a couple things to work on over the next few weeks. But Jay is a junior, he’ll be back, hopefully, and be one of our leaders next year.”
“SaVon Spradley, another football player, another linebacker, another leader on the team there,” Ransaw said. “He comes out there and he continues to get better and better.”
Three forfeits and a pin gave Beauregard the lead before a forfeit from the Hornets made it a 36-36 score heading into the above-mentioned extra match.
Benjamin Russell will travel to Beauregard Saturday to compete in the seventh annual Hornet Slam.