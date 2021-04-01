A total of five home runs left the park Thursday night as the Benjamin Russell Lady Wildcats came up just short in extra innings to Auburn as the final score showed a 7-4 loss.
Despite charging shots from Emma Tapley and Macie Knox that surged the Wildcats to a lead, the 10th inning drove the nail into the coffin.
But it wasn’t all about the loss. BRHS had a good game going and it started in the first inning. Taylor Harris was charged with taking the circle over in the beginning and looked stout in her start. Back-to-back strikeouts led off the inning with a flyout to short closing it.
The bottom of the first found Harris single to short for the first baserunner as the leadoff batter grounded out to third. The two-out hole was a perfect chance for Knox to show off her bat. Especially down 0-2 in the count. The charge carried with the wind that blew and carried the ball over the center-field fence for the Wildcats’ first runs of the game.
Auburn scored in the top of the third inning as an early error caused the team some troubles. The small errors at the start of the inning led to Auburn having a runner on third and with no outs, a sacrifice bunt brought in the run.
BRHS was still ahead 2-1 but after a single, and steal, an RBI triple knotted the game back up at 2-2.
A renewed game in the bottom of the third inning found the Wildcats in a two-out hole once again. This time, it was Tapley who struck for a no-doubt home run to push the Wildcats out to a 3-2 lead but it wouldn’t last until the end.
Auburn blasted a home run of their own over the fence in the sixth inning to tie the game up once again. But that wouldn’t be the end of the game by a long shot.
Tapley knocked her second home run of the night over the fence to give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning but errors plagued the program at a bad time in the seventh inning.
The lead was precarious enough. A one-pitch fly out gave the Wildcats the advantage but a one-pitch single left much to be desired. A steal of second base led to Harris punching her second batter out in the inning.
Unfortunately, another error struck and the runner on second reached third for a ground ball up the diamond to plate the tying run. With extra innings, the Wildcats were in danger and Auburn waited the program out until the 10th inning to strike.
A single led off the inning followed by a straight steal of second. Harris issued a walk to the next batter after a 15-pitch at-bat and a no-doubt home run over the Pam Robinson scoreboard to plate three runners.
It ultimately was the end of the game for the Wildcats as their efforts in the bottom of the inning were three-straight strikeouts.
Tapley went 2-for-4 at the plate with 2RBIs and 2Rs. Knox was 2-for-4 as well with 2RBIs and a run. Harris struck out 12 over 10IP with 148 total pitches thrown.