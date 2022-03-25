Millimeters of perceived space between a sharp groundball and the foot of an Auburn baserunner are all the separation the Tigers got to beat Benjamin Russell Thursday.
In a softball pitcher’s duel between Benjamin Russell senior Taylor Harris and Auburn High School junior Allie Roberts and freshman Abigail Helms, the Tigers came out on top in eight innings, defeating the Wildcats 2-1 on their senior night.
“They’re a very well-coached team, they’re very sound bunting, they execute well,” Benjamin Russell coach Jessica Johnson said. “We knew the chance of them getting that run was pretty high at the end. But we held up our end.
“We put ourselves in a good place. But like we talked about at the end there, we didn’t get beat in the last inning, we got beat throughout the game by not making adjustments in the box.”
Following fruitless sixth and seventh innings from both sides in a 1-1 game, Auburn and Benjamin Russell entered the eighth inning under ITB rules.
Essentially, each side starts its respective turn up to bat with a runner on second base. Such is only the case for regular season games.
Junior Holly Roberson opened at second base for the Tigers in the top of the frame and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. She remained there after an infield single by junior Lucy Curry.
The next batter, senior Jayden Jordan, chopped a ground ball to the left side of Benjamin Russell third baseman Leah Leonard. Leonard whipped her feet around and threw against her body to home plate — where she gunned down Roberson to keep the game tied.
“I don’t know of another kid in the state that could make that play that Leah Leonard made at third base that got that girl at the plate,” Jessica Johnson said. “I’m over there hollering to go one because the physics of softball tells you, your body’s taking you toward first base, you get the out. But she was athletic enough to spin her feet around and get the girl at the plate, make a fantastic throw.”
It didn’t stay tied for long, however.
Roberts stepped to the plate next and smacked a hard grounder that skated under Curry’s foot by mere fractions of an inch — if it had touched her, it would have ended the inning — off the glove of a Benjamin Russell infielder and out toward the outfield. Curry scored, Roberts was thrown out at second but the damage was done.
The Wildcats failed to bring home the game-extending run in the bottom of the inning, leaving runners stranded on the corners after getting its baserunner to third with one out.
“You’ve got to make productive outs. You’ve got to make the defense get you out, you can’t give them outs,” Johnson said. “We preach that and we didn’t do our job. I told the girls, I feel like we’re a better team, I feel like the better team did not win but the better team did not execute.”
Harris tossed all eight innings for Benjamin Russell and gave up just five hits to the Class 7A Tigers, striking out nine batters and walking none. Only one of the two runs she surrendered was earned.
“Taylor’s at her best when she’s in the zone,” Johnson said. “When she’s toeing the mound and she’s not walking around a lot, she’s getting it done, that’s when she’s her best. And she was on it tonight. She did a great job.”
Helms started and tossed three frames of one-run ball for Auburn before giving way to Roberts for the final five innings.
Leonard drove in the Wildcats’ lone run in the third inning off a single, scoring freshman center fielder Morgan Phillips.
Thursday also marked senior night for Benjamin Russell, an accomplished group that includes Harris, a D-1 commit, a multi-year stalwart behind the plate in Emma Tapley and other core starters in infielder Tiffany Roberts, outfielder Naskia Russell, first baseman Chloe Davis and outfielder Zaria Roberson.
Their freshman through junior seasons the Wildcats hovered around .500. Now the team has state tournament aspirations and boasts a 13-5 record, with close losses against some of the best competition Alabama has to offer such as Tallassee or Central of Phenix City.
“They came in at a time when we were rebuilding things,” Johnson said. “A lot of them have been with us since eighth grade, seventh grade, I’m talking varsity-level ball. Some of them have gone through some stuff [off the field] and come back to us. It’s an outstanding, diverse group of girls. I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors.”
Benjamin Russell returns to the diamond for tournament play this weekend.