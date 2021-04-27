It’s official, Onaje Brooks has signed his name to attend Huntingdon College.
The senior first announced his commitment on April 6 and signed 21 days later at the school surrounded by family, friends and coaches.
Former head coach Kevin Smith was also in attendance of the event. During the event, coaches ribbed Brooks about his work and countless drive to be a leader within the program but Smith says that Brooks has size and movement ability.
“His talent as far as size and speed really helped him and I think that’s going to help him going forward,” Smith said. “The biggest thing about what he’s facing right now and what most of the guys face – sometimes they feel like once they sign it’s done but what I think he understands now is that what he’s signing is basically a work order. Now he’s gotta go to work. All of this has been a build up to that. We’re just extremely proud of him.”
Smith said that he’s a winner on the field and the charismatic smile that Brooks has draws people in.
“Ever since I’ve known him, he’s grown up and my son plays in the same class and they’re classmates,” Smith continued. “I’ve known him ever since he was a little bitty boy. He’s like a family member leaving. It’s a big deal.”
Brooks joins other BRHS Huntingdon products Landon Cotney, Denzel Greene and Ty Brown.
“This will be four of our former guys down there and he’s going down there with his former teammates,” Smith said. “Hopefully he’ll have a good time.”