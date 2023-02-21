After the first fishing tournament of the spring season, Benjamin Russell’s junior division took home first place overall with two top-10 placements.
“Fantastic job,” Wildcat coach Josh Williams said. “I am really proud of them. First tournament, we came out and did really, really well. They just work really well together.”
During the fall fishing season, Benjamin Russell’s whole school competed together and won the school its fifth straight Three River Showdown.
In the spring, the school splits its team into two, with the junior division consisting of sixth to eighth graders and the senior division consisting of high schoolers.
With no experience at the high school level in the fall, the boat of Caleb Jones and Rylan Patterson placed fourth overall in their first tournament together.
The duo caught two fish, with a weight total of 5.21 pounds. Only one boat on the day caught a full five fish, so a fourth place finish on an extremely hard day was awesome to see for Williams and the team.
“This is the first tournament they have fished together and they went out and got plaques,” Williams said. “I was really excited for them.”
Grant Sheffield and Carson Pierce, who competed in the fall, placed seventh. The anglers caught two fish with a weight total of 3.53 pounds.
“This was a good learning experience for them both,” Williams said. “We fished for six hours and they each only caught two fish, so that shows how tough of a day it was. They put themselves in a very good spot.”
The combined scores of both boats puts Benjamin Russell’s junior team at No. 1 overall out of 13 teams on the season thus far. If Benjamin Russell wins the season, it will be its third straight junior division championship.
The school’s senior division had less of an impressive day, finishing 10th out of 15 teams.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The senior team came just five points shy of a ninth place finish, and just 103 points shy of first. While the placement for the high schoolers may seem like a dud at first, Williams knows his team was probably just one fish shy of placing a lot higher.
“It was just one of those days,” Williams said. “A boat hitting one or two more fish would have changed everything. We are already looking at the next competition.”
Benjamin Russell’s best boat of the day in the largemouth senior division was a 34th place finish by Harleigh Chadwick and Cooper Spears. The two caught three fish for 7.46 combined pounds.
The top three finishers on Saturday’s tournament were all schools the Wildcats beat in the fall. Williams said he has confidence his team will rebound from a so-so performance.
“We placed as badly as we could, but we still finished OK,” Williams said. “When we are looking at longevity, we are definitely in reach of hitting the average we want. We are going to be OK.”
The next tournament will be March 18 in Gadsden.
Three other area schools also competed on Lake Jordan, including Reeltown, Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville.
In the largemouth division — a team that sports four to six boats — Horseshoe Bend placed 13th.
In the smallmouth division — a team that sports two to four boats — Dadeville took home a fourth place finish, followed by Reeltown in fifth.
Dadeville’s Benton Baker and Phillip Baker placed 15th as a pair, catching five fish for a combined weight of 10.37 pounds. Another Dadeville boat placed 19th with Eli Patterson and Davion Walton also catching five fish for 10.01 pounds.