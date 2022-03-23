Benjamin Russell’s high school anglers took a big step toward state championship qualification Saturday, while its juniors captured a crown on Lake Eufaula.
With two boats finishing in the top four, the junior team captured a first-place finish. And with 40 teams qualifying for the ASABFA state championships in June, the Wildcats’ high school team grabbed a fifth-place performance.
The top two boats count toward team scores in junior division tournaments.
Grant Sheffield and Carson Pierce finished second individually after catching 7.4 pounds worth of fish, while Dawson Barnett and Jackson Padgett reeled in 4.9 pounds to take fourth. That gave the team 396 points as a squad, which easily topped Chelsea’s second-place score of 250.
The boat manned by Brayden Pritchard and Camden Adair posted the top result for the high school’s anglers, taking 13th out of 122 boats with a combined weight of 8.23 pounds. Cooper Spears and Harleigh Chadwick followed in 18th with a 7.52-pound catch and Slade Davis and Stihl Smith rounded out the scoring in 23rd with 5.92 pounds.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Those results added up for 1,149 points, sliding into fourth place behind Alabama Christian Academy’s total of 1,150. Pell City won the tournament with a score of 1,161.
With the result, the Wildcats are now fifth in the ASABFA spring trail standings, though they’ve only completed two of the three tournaments that will go into their score heading into the ASABFA classic. West Morgan, currently in first on total points, averages less than Benjamin Russell.
That also works in reverse against the Wildcats when it comes to teams that have finished none or just one tournament, however. Pell City’s lone tournament score is higher than any Benjamin Russell has recorded.
Still, the Wildcats are in a competitive spot going forward.
The top result for local teams beyond Benjamin Russell came from Dadeville’s Buster Coker and Ruskin Gold, who took ninth place with a weight of 9.16 pounds.
Guntersville will host the next tournament on the spring trail, which will take place April 9.