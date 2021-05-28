Soccer honors came in for two Benjamin Russell athletes as senior Abigale Sims and junior Kelley Wilson were named to the 2021 6A All-State Girls’ second team.
Benjamin Russell head coach Lee Wagoner said that having two players named to the Super All-State 6A team is extremely fulfilling to the Wildcat program.
“This is an honorary team that is voted on by the Alabama soccer coaches and you are not allowed to vote for your own players,” Wagoner said. “This shows the respect and recognition that the fellow coaches of Alabama have given to these young ladies. And they were both handfuls to deal with on the pitch in their own specific ways.”
Wagoner, speaking of Sims says that she got the nod as a forward and added to her list of accolades as a player.
“Other coaches would basically tell me that they would specifically game plan to shut down her offensive abilities,” Wagoner admitted. “She was typically man-marked and double-teamed when she was on the ball. This is not a defensive strategy you see deployed often in soccer just because of the size of the field. It just goes to show the amount of respect she garnered as an offensive threat.”
Wilson on the other hand was one of the fastest players that Wagoner can recall seeing on the boys and girls side of the program.
“She is a prototypical center back. She's tall, can win the ball in the air to defend crosses and can play a high line defensively because her recovery speed is unmatched,” Wagoner said. “Just when an opposing forward thinks she has Kelley beat, that speed of hers allows her to track down the attacking threat and clean up any type of attack. She's the main credit to the 10 shutouts we were able to achieve this year. She also added the art of set-piece shots to her set of skills this year, scoring six long-range goals this year from the center back position, which is not typically known as a scoring threat.”
The complete list is below:
2021 6A All State Girls' Team
Based on voting by the Alabama HS coaches.
1stTeam
2ndTeam
Name
Brogan Burrow
Year
SR
Pos
F
School
Pell City
Name
Eleanor Kyle
Year
SR
Pos
F
School
Homewood
Leah South
JR
F
Decatur
Emily Scott
SR
F
Briarwood
Madison Foote
SR
F
McGill Toolen
Abigale Sims
SR
F
Benjamin Russell
Anna Martin
Eleanore Kyle
SR
SR
F
MF
Briarwood
Homewood
Amiya Brown
Camryn Davis
SO
JR
F
MF
Opelika
Southside
Haley Duca
SR
MF
Chelsea
Leah Robinson
JR
MF
St. Paul's Episcopal
Isbel Smith
JR
MF
Mountain Brook
Maddie Massie
SO
MF
Homewood
Bonnie Frost
Caroline Naman
JR
SR
MF
MF
Decatur
McGill Toolen
Aileen Charles
Delainey Cunningham
JR
SR
MF
MF
Northridge
Saraland
Kori Ingram
SR
MF
Pelham
Ellie Keplinger
SO
MF
Mountain Brook
Kate Strickland
SR
MF
St. Paul's Episcopal
Alyssa Wynn
JR
D
Pelham
Alexis Drum
Lilly Lowery
SR
JR
D
D
St. Paul's Episcopal
Joie Stevens
Sawyer Brooks
JR
SO
D
D
Pell City
Oxford
Homewood
Gracie Rockwell
SR
D
St. Paul's Episcopal
Sunny Ferren
SO
D
Homewood
Sydney Lewis
JR
D
St. Paul's Episcopal
Ziniah Hardy
JR
D
Southside
Berkley Barnett
Hayden Myers
SR
JR
D
D
Briarwood
Northridge
Aleah Summers
Kelley Wilson
SO
JR
D
D
Saraland
Benjamin Russell
Aereille Reese
SR
GK
St. Paul's
Emma Glover
SO
GK
McAdory
Mackenzie Titus
SR
GK
Chelsea
Kacey Powell
SO
GK
Decatur