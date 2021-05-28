0424 BRHS girls soccer7.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell's Abigale Sims during a coin flip this season. (Darius Goodman/Tallapoosa Publishers)

Soccer honors came in for two Benjamin Russell athletes as senior Abigale Sims and junior Kelley Wilson were named to the 2021 6A All-State Girls’ second team.

Benjamin Russell head coach Lee Wagoner said that having two players named to the Super All-State 6A team is extremely fulfilling to the Wildcat program.

“This is an honorary team that is voted on by the Alabama soccer coaches and you are not allowed to vote for your own players,” Wagoner said. “This shows the respect and recognition that the fellow coaches of Alabama have given to these young ladies. And they were both handfuls to deal with on the pitch in their own specific ways.”

Wagoner, speaking of Sims says that she got the nod as a forward and added to her list of accolades as a player.

“Other coaches would basically tell me that they would specifically game plan to shut down her offensive abilities,” Wagoner admitted. “She was typically man-marked and double-teamed when she was on the ball. This is not a defensive strategy you see deployed often in soccer just because of the size of the field. It just goes to show the amount of respect she garnered as an offensive threat.”

Wilson on the other hand was one of the fastest players that Wagoner can recall seeing on the boys and girls side of the program.

“She is a prototypical center back. She's tall, can win the ball in the air to defend crosses and can play a high line defensively because her recovery speed is unmatched,” Wagoner said. “Just when an opposing forward thinks she has Kelley beat, that speed of hers allows her to track down the attacking threat and clean up any type of attack. She's the main credit to the 10 shutouts we were able to achieve this year. She also added the art of set-piece shots to her set of skills this year, scoring six long-range goals this year from the center back position, which is not typically known as a scoring threat.”

The complete list is below: 

 

 

2021 6A All State Girls' Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based on voting by the Alabama HS coaches.

 

 

 

 

 

1stTeam

 

 

 

 

2ndTeam

 

 

Name

Brogan Burrow

Year

SR

Pos

F

School

Pell City

 

Name

Eleanor Kyle

Year

SR

Pos

F

School

Homewood

 

Leah South

JR

F

Decatur

 

Emily Scott

SR

F

Briarwood

 

Madison Foote

SR

F

McGill Toolen

 

Abigale Sims

SR

F

Benjamin Russell

Anna Martin

Eleanore Kyle

SR

SR

F

MF

Briarwood

Homewood

 

Amiya Brown

Camryn Davis

SO

JR

F

MF

Opelika

Southside

 

Haley Duca

SR

MF

Chelsea

 

Leah Robinson

JR

MF

St. Paul's Episcopal

Isbel Smith

JR

MF

Mountain Brook

 

Maddie Massie

SO

MF

Homewood

 

Bonnie Frost

Caroline Naman

JR

SR

MF

MF

Decatur

McGill Toolen

 

Aileen Charles

Delainey Cunningham

JR

SR

MF

MF

Northridge

Saraland

 

Kori Ingram

SR

MF

Pelham

 

Ellie Keplinger

SO

MF

Mountain Brook

 

Kate Strickland

SR

MF

St. Paul's Episcopal

Alyssa Wynn

JR

D

Pelham

 

Alexis Drum

Lilly Lowery

SR

JR

D

D

St. Paul's Episcopal

Joie Stevens

Sawyer Brooks

JR

SO

D

D

Pell City

Oxford

 

Homewood

 

Gracie Rockwell

SR

D

St. Paul's Episcopal

Sunny Ferren

SO

D

Homewood

 

Sydney Lewis

JR

D

St. Paul's Episcopal

Ziniah Hardy

JR

D

Southside

 

Berkley Barnett

Hayden Myers

SR

JR

D

D

Briarwood

Northridge

 

Aleah Summers

Kelley Wilson

SO

JR

D

D

Saraland

 

Benjamin Russell

Aereille Reese

SR

GK

St. Paul's

 

Emma Glover

SO

GK

McAdory

 

Mackenzie Titus

SR

GK

Chelsea

 

Kacey Powell

SO

GK

Decatur

 

Tweet me: https://twitter.com/ReporterDarius and https://twitter.com/TPI_Sports

Tags

Regional Sports Director

Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015 and returned to Georgia as a sports journalist. 2017 Award-winning sports journalist in Georgia now in Alabama looking to tell the stories of the community. Tweet Me: @ReporterDarius