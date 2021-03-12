Earlier this week, the Benjamin Russell golf program took to the green under the helm of head coach Wesley Tate.
In their first match at Willow Point, the Wildcats experienced victories in both the girls and boys teams over Chilton County. The girls won 107 to 124 while the boys took home a 175 to 192 victory.
Thursday, Benjamin Russell also picked up a win at Point Golf Course in Lannett. The victory came over Valley as the girls won 158-167. Hadleigh Tidwell shot a low 47. On the boys’ side, Jacob Scott posted a 38 over the contest to lead the boys 158-212 in the win.