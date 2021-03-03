Benjamin Russell had a close fight over the weekend as they faced Pell City but the game ended up with a 2-1 loss in the final minutes of play.
Abigale Sims scored the only goal for the Wildcats in the loss. The Wildcats travel to Wetumpka Wednesday evening for area play’s start.
The Wildcats have grown to rely on Laura Thames’ versatility in the left wing back role. Thames’ ability to play both ways is becoming advantageous.
“We know that we can compete with any team on the schedule, even an undefeated Pell City who is currently ranked top-10 in 6A and has recently knocked off Briarwood,” BRHS head coach Lee Wagoner said Tuesday evening. “We are learning to take into account doing the little things correctly each game and play for the full 80 minutes. We are finding our heart and our hustle because these two things win the tough games.”