A picturesque free kick from Laura Thames Tuesday provided the perfect encapsulation of Benjamin Russell girls soccer’s performance against Valley.
There was simply nothing to critique about it.
Thames’ strike from the right outer third of the field and beyond the 18-yard box arched and curved through the air until it cinched itself perfectly in the top-right corner of the goal.
“That was a beautiful kick there by Laura, had a nice little bend on it at the end,” Benjamin Russell coach Lee Wagoner said. “She takes almost all of our set pieces. We typically try to run a play, but when we get in that range from the 20-, out to the 30-yard range, we feel comfortable with Laura being able to strike the ball on goal.”
Benjamin Russell dominated Valley 6-0 in a match that lasted just one half, dominating possession to the point that the Rams didn’t even record a shot on goal.
“I think we could have 10-0’d them in the first half if we wouldn’t have made the subs that we did,” Wagoner said. “The officials shortened the game. We wanted to make sure that we got everybody in this game, because I actually brought some JV players up for this game to give them some varsity experience.”
Kennedy Tate led all scorers with two goals while Thames, Andi Fox, Kaitlyn Hernandez and Anna Corley each added goals of their own.
Valley showed up 45 minutes late to the match Tuesday, and due to the delay the referee told both coaches that only one half of soccer would be played.
It’s extremely doubtful a second half would have changed the result.
The Wildcats got out to a lead after just 1:21 of match time. Gizell Diaz tossed a throw-in up the left sideline that led Tate directly into the attacking third, Tate followed with a cross that landed right at the feet of one of her fellow attackers, who punched it in.
That lead grew to 2-0 four minutes later when Corley intercepted a pass inside Valley’s 18-yard box and volleyed in her own blocked shot.
“We’ve struggled a bit with creating in the attacking third,” Wagoner said. “We can keep the ball, but finishing has been a little bit of a struggle. But tonight we put it all together.”
Quick passes and long possession times are where Benjamin Russell made its living.
Its offense flowed uninterrupted as Valley defenders chased the ball from sideline to sideline, player to player around the midfield area before a chance at an incisive thru ball opened up.
“That is something that we’ve worked on and tried to make our bread-and-butter this year, be a possession-style team, possession-based team,” Wagoner said. “We’ve implemented it since day one, and we knew with the implementation of it that we were not going to be a high-scoring team this year. But being a possession-based team plays to our strengths.”
Benjamin Russell’s season continues at Sylacauga Saturday. Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m.