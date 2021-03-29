The first annual Alexander City Middle School signing day event for Benjamin Russell football is for rising ninth graders who are committing to play football this fall at BRHS.
The signing event will take place April 9 at 6 p.m. in the BRHS auditorium and the attire is Sunday best.
“Each player will be recognized and welcomed to the BR Football Family with a special signing ceremony,” BRHS football announced. “Each player and family will have a photo session and greeting with a ‘Committed to the Pride’ t-shirt to commemorate the evening.”