Five runs.
That’s the closest Thursday’s baseball game between Benjamin Russell and Central of Clay County got after the first inning.
The Wildcats’ offense exploded for nine runs in the opening frame and the team did enough to keep the Volunteers unlisted from there, picking up a 14-6 win to bring their record back to .500.
“We’re an even 5-5 right now. We’re hoping to keep working, get on a roll,” Benjamin Russell coach Richy Brooks said. “We don’t play a game that matters until April, when you think about it. The area games are the ones that matter. While we want to win them all, we really want to focus on getting better.”
Jaxon Hay, Gabe Benton, Bradley Bolan and SaVon Spradley all finished with multi-hit days while Benton, Bolan, Hay, Carter Bullard and Sam Scales each picked up multiple RBIs.
Bullard got the start on the mound but only lasted two innings, surrendering four runs before giving way to Carter Macoy. Chance Lumpkin and Sam Scales also saw some work, tossing a combined two shutout innings.
“Not to make excuses, everybody’s been in the same predicament — nobody’s played since last week, really,” Brooks said. “Being out there on the mound and throwing out there in the outfield are two different things. Carter Bullard had been real good for us, today he didn’t look real sharp, didn’t have as good of stuff. But he will. He’s shown he can.”
None of those innings pitched proved more pivotal than what happened with Macoy in the third.
Entering with an 11-4 lead, the junior walked two batters and hit one more to load the bases with no outs, including one walk in which he got ahead 0-2 before issuing four balls.
Brooks took a timeout and came to visit his hurler on the mound.
“Carter has to have focus, and Carter loses his focus sometimes. We had to help him regain his focus,” Brooks said. “That’s what that visit was about, to help him regain his focus.”
A run came home for Clay off a fielder’s choice RBI.
It’d be the only run the Volunteers collected from the jam. Macoy set down the next two hitters via strikeout and another fielder’s choice.
The following inning he got some help from Bolan.
Clay right fielder Beck Freeman walked and stole second base to lead off the frame, then his teammate, Kam Strickland, popped a ball in foul territory in medium-shallow right field.
Bolan made the catch while in a full sprint then fired a seed to Spradley on third base to nab Freeman after he tried to tag up, generating a bases-clearing double play.
“That was a really big play in the game,” Brooks said. “We were in kind of a lull, it woke us up a little bit. And it got Carter off, it would have been one out with a runner at third.
“Bradley played infield to start the year out of need. SaVon was wrestling, and we just had some need for him to play infield. Bradley’s an outfielder. He’s a good outfielder. He was a good outfielder for us last year.”
The Volunteers only scored once the rest of the way, with the Wildcats tacking on two additional runs of their own to solidify the 14-6 win.
Benjamin Russell recorded six hits and brought 13 batters to the plate in its nine-run opening inning to gain a 9-0 advantage Thursday. Five of those runs came with two outs, with Hay having perhaps the loudest hit of the bunch on a two-out RBI double that touched the left field wall.
“The first inning we had some good at-bats, then we kept having good at-bats with two outs, which was good,” Brooks said. “We kept scoring runs.”
The Wildcats travel to Southern Union State Community College Friday to take on Handley, followed immediately by a matchup with Fort Payne.
“That’s the biggest thing we’re talking about more than anything else is becoming more consistent,” Brooks said. “We have enough good players that we can be competitive, we’ve just got to be consistent. We start out good, we have a 9-0 lead, then we get sloppy.”