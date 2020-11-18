The Benjamin Russell fishing team got to work again over the weekend, this time in uncharted territory with the Wildcat anglers competing on the Alabama River for the first time.
Despite none of the anglers fishing on a river before, the Wildcats still managed to come away with third place and show they are skilled, willing and able to adapt to whatever is thrown at them.
“I was proud of them and how they finished,” fishing team coach Josh Williams said. “It was the first time any of our guys have been on a river to fish. It’s a little bit different style of fishing compared to what they are used to but they finished strong after not getting many bites early. We were just a fish or two away from winning another tournament but proud of them for staying dedicated and going out there and working hard.”
Jackson Kelly and Stihl Smith finished with the best individual weigh-ins of all Wildcats, catching six fish which put the boys in fourth place on the day. Peyton Haas and Slade Davis finished ninth after catching six fish as well, but they were not as heavy as Smith and Kelly’s fish. Ricky Patterson and Logan Lumpkin finished 16th, which helped boost the team overall to third place.
River fishing is different from lake fishing and can really go either way; the fish are either biting more than usual or not at all. On the river there are no docks and peers for the fish to hide around and use as cover. This forced Benjamin Russell to use fish finders and stay near currents where the bass like to feed off of smaller fish that cannot fight the moving water.
The Wildcats are on the water two more times this year and are feeling confident going into the final stretch of the season.
“Our last two competitions are on Lake Martin and Jordan,” Williams said, “which are the two places we have the most experience angling, so we are feeling pretty confident moving forward that we will be able to win one of these things instead of finishing second or third. Either way our guys are going to be ready to go and finish strong.”