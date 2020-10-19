Benjamin Russell was bounced out of the playoffs by Stanhope Elmore on Tuesday, ending the Wildcats’ season on a sour note.
The Wildcats (14-14, 0-4) had been playing some of their best ball coming into the playoffs, beating Horseshoe Bend last week and according to coach Magan Ford, playing great to start out against Stanhope Elmore.
“We jumped out to leads in our first two sets,” Ford said. “We looked really good and played some of the best I’ve seen us play this season but being a young team with not very much confidence eventually cost us.”
According to Ford, her girls were excited to play and brought enough energy to the game but couldn’t stay out of their own way, costing the Wildcats the opportunity to advance and keep their season alive.
“We showed up Tuesday with a great attitude and were working hard and brought our usual energy,” Ford said. “They were in the game up until the third set — that’s when things began to get away from us, and it ultimately comes down to us being a younger team.”
Ford said her team had high expectations for themselves this season but fell short of its goal.
“Our expectations are always to go far in the playoffs,” Ford said. “Getting knocked off is upsetting. Not being able to see these girls’ hard work pay off is frustrating.”
The end of the season means seniors will be moving on and Ford hopes in the future she will have more girls like Timira Lawson and Shacoyia Morgan on her team.
“We are going to miss their leadership,” Ford said. “Their presence on and off the court, how they carry themselves around campus and at practice is special. I hope the younger girls follow their lead and are able to fill those shoes moving forward.”
With Lawson and Morgan leaving, Ford has shifted her focus to her new leaders in Zaria Roberson and Janiya Martin.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Roberson and Martin take ownership of this team,” Ford said. “Martin plays all the time and I’m ready to see her take control of this team.”
Ford is also excited to see more of sophomores Ryann Ruffin and Leah Leonard who are new to volleyball but continued to show signs of maturing with each game that passed.
Despite the loss, Ford said she is still proud of her girls for not giving up and always bringing the energy to compete.
“People on the outside didn’t see the adversity these girls went through,” Ford said. “Through the season we’ve had seven different rotations. Some girls were learning two, three, four new positions, which is tough. I’m so proud of their selflessness they’ve shown throughout the season and can’t thank them enough for that. Of course we’re upset about the loss, but these girls showed pride by not giving up when they could have laid down.”
An up-and-down season eventually caught up with the Wildcats the Wildcats could have better luck next season if they are allowed a full summer of workouts and with more experience from a team who is young now but can only grow. While it will be hard to replace someone like Lawson up front, the Wildcats are skilled in other areas and should be able to find someone to fill that void.