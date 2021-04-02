Benjamin Russell’s golf program was in action Thursday against Sylacauga and Clay Central with the boys coming out on top against each team while the girls lost to Sylacauga.
The boys won 166-173-197 over Sylacauga and Clay Central respectively and were led by Jacob Scott’s low 39. Other athletes on the greens for the boys included Nathan Brown, Brady Knox, Ethan Lumpkin, Benton Stegall and Spencer Gilliland.
The girls side was a loss to Sylacauga, the only team they faced but according to head coach Wes Tate, they’re improving.
The girls were led by Lainey Peters, Bella Arami, Laci Waldrop and Katherine Harris.
BRHS golf will return to action Tuesday at Willow Point against Helena.