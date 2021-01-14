Benjamin Russell worked hard to battle Wetumpka to the final whistle but the Wildcats weren’t able to pull off a storybook ending as they had 48 hours earlier.
The Wildcats dropped to the Indians 52-41 after the program jumped ahead in the opening quarter.
The first quarter started good for the Wildcats, a quick score put the Indians on their heels but then everything ground to a halt. The Wildcats were cold shooting from the floor and managed to only put three points on the board, reminiscent of the 17-3 deficit the program faced against Stanhope 48 hours earlier in the week.
After the first quarter, the Indians commanded an 11-3 lead and the young Wildcats program looked like they’d met their match early.
“We couldn’t get shots to fall early,” Wetumpka head coach Bryon Gaskin said. “We kept attacking the rim. But as a whole, I think we played a pretty good game. The only thing I saw was that we couldn’t get a lot of shots to fall. We played sound defense the whole game. I think that’s what carried us through.”
At the start of the second quarter, Benjamin Russell found their stride. Kicking the ball out of the air and flying around the court with smooth passes, the Wildcats went on a 10-4 run over four minutes.
However, the wheels came off the car midway through the second quarter. After climbing as close as 15-13, the Indians began to pull out another lead as questionable calls began to run the floor and pace of the game. Before halftime came, a promising drive to the lead came up as a 31-19 hole.
“I’m not a big officiating person, but something happened out there that we couldn’t shake as a whole,” BRHS head coach Jeremy Freeman said. “I think it was right after the technical foul, it threw them off a little bit. I just don’t have an answer for that one. We’re still trying to learn how to adjust to different situations. So that was something that was a hurdle in the middle of the game that we couldn’t adjust to. Plus the lead, plus the atmosphere. It was a lot of hurdles out there. I’m not one to blame officiating or anything. The technical foul call was huge for us. It was huge.”
Benjamin Russell even had seven team fouls compared to the Indians’ three. After halftime, the Wildcats weren’t able to pick up their momentum. Despite showing they could come back, the Wildcats weren’t able to keep their foe off the board as each team traded shots in the opening four minutes of the quarter. From there, the Wildcats began to fall flat offensively. Just six total points for the Wildcats paled in comparison to Wetumpka’s 11.
As the buzzer sounded to start the final quarter, the Wildcats weren’t out of the game completely but chances to pull back ahead were rapidly getting slimmer as each possession passed. The Wildcats were able to draw the fouls they looked for but Wetumpka mitigated any damage by just matching the score on their side of the floor.
However, the Wildcats couldn’t pull back even to their foe.
Chris Foster led the Wildcats offensively with 18 points, Robert Rose led Wetumpka with 18 points as well.