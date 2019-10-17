Breast Cancer Awareness Month is symbolized by the color pink.
When you go a local football game, you see pink pom-poms and pink signs and pink socks and pink wristbands. But all those things don’t actually bring about awareness; they’re just a symbol.
So this year, instead of just an influx of pink, several local football teams put an emphasis on the cause rather than the color.
“(A lot of teams) use it as an excuse to get pink stuff, but then it’s not about what it’s about,” Benjamin Russell football coach Kevin Smith said. “It becomes not about the women who have breast cancer.”
BRHS simply puts a small pink ribbon sticker on the back of its helmets and Smith said that’s more a private thing just for the team the Wildcats have been doing for 10 years.
Other area coaches are looking to raise money rather than wear pink at all.
“I tell my kids, ‘If they wanna go buy something pink, give that money to me instead and I’ll donate it,’” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “I don’t want to be a show of, ‘Look at me.’ I’d rather it be for a cause.”
And still others do a combination of both. For Reeltown, Rebel coach Matt Johnson requires his players to donate $10 if they want to wear pink. That money is then collected and donated to someone in the community or with a connection to the team who has been touched by breast cancer or any form of cancer.
Johnson said the Rebels have donated a minimum of $230 every year since he started doing it.
“This is about putting your money where your mouth is,” Johnson said. “If you’re wearing pink, it’s because you’ve done something for a cause.”
Volleyball teams have a little bit more freedom — simply because they play more home games — to be more elaborate in what they do for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
At least two local teams had Dig Pink Nights where they raised money in different ways.
Horseshoe Bend simply had a game where it honored people in the community who had been affected by some sort of cancer. Those recognized were Janice Adair, Brownie Caldwell, Linda Daniel, Billie Gamble, Tanya Meadows, Janice Pinkard, Annie Scott, Linda Thompson, Teresa Bobo and Joyce Voss.
“Cancer has really touched our school a lot in the past year,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “Two faculty members were diagnosed with breast cancer just recently, so this was just a way to recognize all the ones who have ties to our program. The importance is just being aware of things like this that can happen.”
Horseshoe Bend raised money for Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE, which is a cancer outreach program in the county.
Like Reeltown’s football team, BRHS’ volleyball team also decided to raise money for someone in the community who has been affected by breast cancer, and the Wildcats did it a bit differently. They made up pink signs that said, “I dig pink for _____” which fans could purchase then write in something meaningful to them.
“We wanted to do something where everyone who came had the chance to be involved,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “Fans could either honor someone or put in memory of someone who is fighting or has fought. The girls are the ones who came up with the idea of the fans to sell for any donation.”
Ford said the fans were so successful and people seemed to really enjoy the idea, so the Wildcats will be selling them again for tonight’s last home game against Handley.