Things keep getting better and better for Benjamin Russell’s Bre Smith on the volleyball court. After having a dominating performance Wednesday night against Opelika, Smith did even better the following night when BRHS hosted Russell County.
Smith racked up 11 kills and had just four errors as the Wildcats went on to sweep the Warriors on Thursday night. The win puts Benjamin Russell’s record at 10-6 and gives it a 2-0 start in Class 6A Area 6 action.
Smith wasn’t the only player who helped BRHS to a victory. Timira Lawson had another strong offensive game with seven kills. Brooklyn Edwards contributed four while Sarah Rogers followed closely behind with three.
Bailey Underwood was on fire in the back row, digging up 12 balls. Zaria Roberson and Rogers each had four digs, and Ja’niya Martin contributed three.
Benjamin Russell defeated the Warriors in straight sets, eking out fairly close victories in all three. It won, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.
Generals remain undefeated in area play
It was another huge victory for Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball team as it limited Ranburne to 15 points or fewer in all three sets of a Class 2A Area 9 victory Thursday night.
The Generals won the first set, 25-12, then let up ever so slightly as the Bulldogs scored 15 points in Set 2. But Horseshoe Bend went right back to work, winning the third set, 25-12, to complete the sweep.
Caly Carlisle had a really strong offensive game, racking up 12 kills, while the rest of the offense was very well-balanced. Harleigh Moss had four kills while Charlie Cotney, Jahia Jennings, Kate Lewis and Nadia Freeman all smacked three apiece.
Horseshoe Bend (11-5, 4-0) was also balanced at the service line. Chloe Prickett led the way with four aces and Abby Cheatam, Ashley Clanton, Lewis and Carlisle each had three.
Cheatam led the defense with eight digs, and Carlisle followed closely behind with seven. Lewis and Jessie Eason had five digs apiece.
Lewis and Karsen Kinman continued to get more comfortable in the two-setter rotation, finishing with 12 and 10 assists, respectively. Clanton also contributed four.