Leaders aren’t made; they’re born.
Every once in a while a special player comes along that doesn’t demand it but earns the respect of everyone around them. This is the case for Horseshoe Bend’s Gavin Brazzell.
Brazzell is one of the running backs in Jeremy Phillips’ wishbone offense and is a defensive back for the Generals as well. Not only is Brazzell a two-way player for the Generals but he is also a multisport athlete.
Brazzell isn’t the biggest guy when he walks into the room so he has taken it amongst himself to be a hard worker not only on the field but also in the weight room. His smaller frame has motivated him to work out more and work harder than everyone around him.
“Nobody out works him,” Phillips said. “He’s always finding a way to get bigger, faster and stronger. He’s a good kid and athlete who stays out of trouble.”
Brazzell’s work ethic was on full display on Friday night in the Generals’ opening game against rival Wadley. Along with Holt Tidwell, the two were key players in the Generals’ victory.
Brazzell rushed for 236 yards and scored a touchdown on offense; had a touchdown not been called back it could’ve been a 300-yard night for the junior. It didn’t stop there; Brazzell also accumulated nine tackles and a fumble recovery on defense; he was everywhere.
“He is one of those guys that leads by example,” Phillips said. “He’s not a big rah-rah kind of guy; he’d rather show you with his actions.”
Brazzell has been receiving praise from Phillips and the other coaching staff for years now with how he carries himself.
“He’s just a good kid to be around,” Phillips said. “All the coaches like him. He’s the heartbeat of our team and if we have a question, we go to him.”
Brazzell’s performance on Friday proved Phillips praise to be true. The ground game is the bread and butter of the Generals’offense with Brazzell being the catalyst behind it all.
“He was a key player for us last year,” Phillips said. “This year I expect a lot of the same. His demeanor in the huddle along with his work ethic makes him a good leader and easy to coach.”
Being the glue that holds your teammates together is one thing, but having the trust and respect of the coaching staff is something very few players have the ability to do.
“He does what he’s supposed to do to be a good running back and defensive back,” Phillips said.
This week the Generals travel to Pell City to take on Victory Christian and General fans are hoping to get more of the same out of Brazzell and take home a victory. Victory Christian is coming off a win as well in almost similar fashion. The Generals will need Brazzell’s A-game to come out on top.
The exciting part for Phillips and the Generals is nobody believes they saw the best of Brazzell on Friday. His ceiling is high this year and with a player like Holt Tidwell on the other side of the wishbone, it takes some of the pressure and attention off of Brazzell and will allow him to get one-on-one situations and make a defender miss, Brazzell’s forte in the run game.
Only one game into his junior season, Horseshoe Bend and the fans have almost two more years with Brazzell which should be an exciting ride.