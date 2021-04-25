Caution in the final 20 laps is always interesting at Talladega Superspeedway and considering there was already a car that flew into the air early in the race, it was going to be an exciting finish to the race.
Brad Keselowski ultimately won the race but it was set up by Quin Houff blowing a tire and causing a late caution.
On the other side of it, there was an issue that many faced with fuel and Erik Jones was out front aiming to pick up a crucial win but others were looking to break into the winners' circle as well as an exciting finish to the 2021 spring race was still unfolding. It was going to be a classic Talladega finish.
In the first stage, it was Joey Logano who flipped on the backstretch and subsequently landed on his wheels as Wood Brothers Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto won the stage.
The action on track lulled itself out for a while as the field surged on with some single-file racing until lap 103 where Kurt Busch and the No. 1 car had to go to the garage for a loose oil line. It set up another caution right near the end of the second stage as reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott, Logano, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron and Alex Bowman were all caught up in the wreck that gave the damaged Wallace the stage victory, his first for 23XI racing.
In the end, the excitement found many drivers keep their wheels on the ground and set up an exciting last-lap pass as DiBenedetto moved up to the top line to block a late run opening the door for Keselowski.
Once Keselowski got out front with the help of Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell, it was just a matter of bringing his car home in one piece.
Keselowski did just that leading Byron, McDowell, Kevin Harvick, DiBenedetto to the checkered flag.
Kaz Grala, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Cole Custer rounded out the top 10.
The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Kansas Motor Speedway next week and will return to Talladega Superspeedway in October for another 500 miles of high-speed action.