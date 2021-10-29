The youth of Alexander City now have an easy opportunity to pick up America’s favorite winter sport.
Alexander City Parks and Rec opened registration for its youth basketball league Monday, inviting boys and girls ages 5 through 12 to join a team.
Given that youth football participation tripled this year following the stuck-inside nature of COVID-19, ACPR athletics supervisor Nick Hand expects a good turnout for the youth basketball league.
“There’s been a couple of dads that have been working this offseason since All-Stars about twice a week, and they have been practicing, getting about 30 to 40 kids in the gym,” Hand said. “Out of those 40, 20 probably didn’t play basketball last year for parks and rec. So I’m expecting us to have a really big increase.”
Prospective players can register at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex gym from now through Nov. 19. Hand said it’s best to register as early as possible.
The cost for participation is $55. Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate to the gym at the time they sign up.
Four different age groups are offered to both girls and boys, with 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U divisions. The athlete’s age on Sept. 1 is what is considered for each league.
The girls league is brand new for ACPR this season, something Hand said the organization is really trying to promote and grow. In the past it was one co-ed league, which could lead to some girls getting less playing time.
Another area of support for the league that should aid in its growth is its use as a development program for Alexander City Middle School and Benjamin Russell High School.
Hand has worked hand-in-hand with Benjamin Russell athletic director and head football coach Aubrey Blackwell to establish ACPR’s youth leagues as a way to develop young athletes who will one day want to play for the Wildcats. Its 10U and 12U football teams are playing in the Central Alabama Youth Football League championship Thursday.
“We’ve spoken on that a good bit as far as where do we want to go, how do we want to use our youth programs,” Hand said. “I think basketball, baseball, everything we’ve got we can kind of use as a feeder program if we advertise it as that. Sooner or later all those kids are gonna want to make school teams.”
For more information contact Nick Hand at (256) 794-0972.