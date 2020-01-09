A lot of things went well for the Dadeville girls basketball team during the first half of the season but a lot of things also didn’t go so well at all.
And that’s exactly what the Tigers were focused on during the holiday break.
“(Inconsistency) is the best way to put it,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said. “You just gotta start with small things in practice as far as showing them the consequences with different drills and trying to do different things to help them take more responsibility.”
Team bonding has also been a major focus for the Tigers, who have been off from games since Dec. 17. Holloway said the team has been eating meals together and doing team-building activities.
“I’m trying to help them to count on one another and rely on one another so they can trust each other more on the court,” Holloway said. “If they can do that off the court, they can do a better job with it on the court.”
Dadeville also plans to attend the Auburn versus Alabama basketball game this weekend as a team. Holloway is hoping these team activities will help bring the girls together and give them a new chemistry and cohesiveness that will carry over onto the court.
“Some of the ones that were catching on and showing a lot of leadership early on, I think it was so inconsistent with a couple of different attitudes we had,” Holloway said. “The mindsets started to affect the ones that were more focused and more consistent. It started wearing on them as well as the team. It pulled us apart a little bit, so they’ve been doing a lot better as far as trying to work together as a group over the break.”
One thing Holloway has wanted to see all season long is a developing sense of leadership and responsibility from her players. Over the break, she tasked the girls with getting together as groups to do conditioning and workout activities. She wanted to put the onus on the players to take responsibility for getting teammates together, and she liked the promise she saw.
Although some coaches choose to participate in a holiday tournament or even regular-season games over the holiday break, Holloway said she’s hoping having nearly a month off will actually be a positive for her team.
“It’s good to keep playing for the most part because it helps keep your skill level a little more fine-tuned,” Holloway said. “But sometimes you do need a break because you don’t want to get too overwhelmed or burned out. Sometimes the refresher you can get is a good thing; they can come back more refreshed and eager because they miss playing.”
Although Dadeville is sitting at 4-6 on the season, it is still 1-1 in Class 3A Area 7 and the Tigers are hoping to finish as strong as they did a year ago when they won the area regular season and tournament championship.
“If the girls will continue to work and we can become more consistent, I feel like we have a pretty good chance of competing a lot better in our area,” Holloway said. “I feel pretty good about the second half of the season if they’ll keep working hard.”
Dadeville resumes play tonight at home against Randolph County.