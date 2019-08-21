Get ready for the Bo Show.
Bo Nix will start at quarterback in Auburn’s season opener against Oregon, Auburn’s football account tweeted Tuesday.
Nix enrolled in January after leading Pinson Valley to back-to-back Class 6A state championships while being coached by his father, Patrick, who played quarterback for Tigers from 1992 to 1995.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Bo Nix set state records in high school accounting for 12,000 yards and 161 touchdowns while earning Mr. Football honors in 2018 before signing with Auburn last December.
“We started recruiting Bo in eighth or ninth grade,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said on Signing Day. “You knew early on that this guy had a chance to really be special. Of course when he went to Pinson, they won back-to-back state championships. He was the MVP of both of those.
“He really has something special to him. He did a super job leading. He was one of the leaders of our class, really holding everything together. I really appreciate his leadership with that.”
Like his father, Bo Nix wears No. 10 for Auburn. Patrick Nix backed up Stan White in 1992-93, coming off the bench in the 1993 Iron Bowl to throw one of the most famous passes in Auburn history, a 35-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-15 to help secure the Tigers’ unbeaten season.
Patrick Nix started for the Tigers in 1994 and 1995, completing his career with 31 touchdown passes and 4,957 passing yards.