Two evenly matched teams fought toe to toe Friday night with an AHSAA Class 3A playoff berth hanging in the balance, as a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter was the difference in Reeltown’s 21-20 lost to Pike County.
Reeltown scored a touchdown with 6:56 left in the game to make the score 21-20, but Kahriyus Pennington of PCHS blocked the extra point attempt, allowing the Bulldogs to cling to a one-point lead for the remainder of the contest.
PCHS improves to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in Class 3A Region 4 play and has secured a spot in the Class 3A playoffs. Reeltown stands at 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the region. Montgomery Catholic, Trinity Presbyterian, Pike County and Dadeville appear to be the top four teams in the region.
“One thing about it, we knew it would be a tough game,” Pike County coach Fred Holland said. “I told our kids that when we watched film, and it lived up to everything I thought it would be. Reeltown has a good football team, and they played hard. We made a couple of mistakes but battled back and was able to run the clock out in the end.”
Reeltown coach Matt Johnson had great things to say about his team, their effort, and the Pike County team as well following the game.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys’ effort,” Johnson said. “That’s the best game we have played all year against an extremely good football team, and we should have won the game because of our effort. What we did was good enough to win. That is a heck of a football team over there. I am proud of our guys, and I am proud of our effort.”
Zakevin Pennington got Pike County on the board when he broke a 62-yard TD run, Ian Foster connected with Caleb Foster for a two-point conversion on a fake PAT and it was 8-0 Pike County with 11:10 to go in the first quarter.
Reeltown later scored when quarterback Gabe Bryant went in from 4 yards out, the try for two was not successful, and it was 8-6 PCHS with 8:04 left in the half.
Pennington scored again on a 59-yard run to put PCHS up 15-6 with 2:51 in the second quarter, and Ian Foster intercepted a Reeltown pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown and a 21-6 lead before the half.
Reeltown roared back in the second half, with Dakarian Hughley taking it in on a 26-yard touchdown, and Hughley added a two-point conversation to cut the lead to 21-14.
The Rebels cut the margin to 21-20 when Johnny Brown scored on a 1-yard carry, but the extra point was blocked with 6:56 to play, which held up to be the final.
Pike County has concluded its regular season, while Reeltown ends the regular season next Friday at home against Holtville.