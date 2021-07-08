It takes a coach with an unkillable love for his players to do the things Jes Smith does.
Whether it’s washing the team’s laundry, driving all over Tallapoosa County to pick up players without a ride to practice or having his offensive linemen over for barbecue, Benjamin Russell’s new co-offensive coordinator, associate head coach and offensive line coach might be the backbone of the team’s overhauled staff.
“My opinion is that Jes Smith is the best O-line coach in the state of Alabama,” Benjamin Russell head football coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “I saw him do things last year, I saw him do things at Prattville from the outside looking in with offensive lines that should not have been as successful as they were.”
Smith’s been interested in coaching at Benjamin Russell since he was at Wetumpka as a wide receivers coach in 2011.
The atmosphere of the stadium when the Indians traveled to Alex City to play the Wildcats struck him immediately.
“I was like, ‘Man, if I ever get a chance to work there, that seems like a place I’d really like to get to,’” Smith said. “It’s really cool to coach at this level and have that kind of environment in the stadium. It’s something to take pride in.”
Save for an intern Blackwell had at Montgomery Catholic, Smith is the only coach Benjamin Russell’s new front man brought with him when he took the job. He followed Blackwell in short order.
“Benjamin Russell’s always been a really storied program where I came from and grew up,” Smith said. “It’s always been a really talented place to work at. You can win a lot of games here.”
Smith’s typical day is a drive toward success for Benjamin Russell.
It starts with a literal drive after a 5:30 a.m. wake-up call for the coach as he takes a vehicle around to pick up players without rides and bring them to practice.
Then he coaches his linemen on the field, honing in on the finer points of their technique.
Afterward he’ll do his players’ laundry from practice along with the rest of the coaching staff, making sure clean clothes — much like a potential lack of transportation — aren’t an excuse to miss practice.
“It’s one, so kids won’t lose stuff,” Smith said. “And two, you say, ‘Hey, I’m willing to wash your clothes for you man. I’m willing to sacrifice doing that for you, what are you gonna bring to the table?’”
It’s also a sanitary assistance for the team, helping to prevent staph infections and other contagious diseases.
Following practice, it’s not uncommon for Smith to have his offensive linemen over to his house for a cookout or take them out to a restaurant.
“He is one of the most unselfish people that I have ever been around,” Blackwell said. “Those are his kids. He doesn’t have kids of his own, and his boys are his kids. The way he is so passionate about loving those kids is something — it’s invaluable to find passion these days.”
This is something that separates Smith as an offensive line coach.
While it's best to have fresh legs at most spots in a football game, there’s two position groups that are nearly never rotated: quarterback and offensive line.
The reason the former’s backup never comes in save for injury is clear. Quarterbacks are the leader of an offense, the centerpiece.
For offensive linemen though, it’s all about chemistry. If the offense is to have a chance to move the ball consistently, all five men up front have to be in-sync and communicating. They have to work incredibly well together, often with very little recognition for their efforts.
Spending time with players off the field, bonding with them, building those real relationships are a key part of Smith’s coaching philosophy for this reason. The closer his men are off the field, the better they’ll perform on it.
“It is the most important relationship on the field, in my opinion, that a center has to have with his line,” Blackwell said. “They have to trust each other. That group cannot, cannot be incohesive. They have to be fully together all the time. But at the same time, from a coaching perspective, there’s not another group that has to fight for you more.”
Smith’s acumen for developing player technique and ability was integral to Montgomery Catholic’s run to be state runner up while the duo coached there last season, Blackwell said.
Dealing with a makeshift front that featured the Knights’ former starting quarterback at left tackle and a meager average weight of 205 pounds along the offensive line, Montgomery Catholic still imposed its will on opposition, to the tune of 31.5 points per game.
Running back Jeremiah Cobb piled up more than 2,000 yards rushing behind the Knights’ five. Freshman quarterback Caleb McCreary threw for 3,000 more.
“We took that tiny, little bitty offensive line to a state championship game,” Blackwell said. “Of course Fyffe got the better of us because they were 6’3, 6’4, 280, 290, they were monsters in the box. But we broke every offensive record at Montgomery Catholic last year, with the exception of touchdowns in a season by a running back.”
Offensive linemen will get their chance to feast in Benjamin Russell’s scheme this season.
Blackwell, Smith and offensive coordinator J.D. Atkins are intent on basing their spread scheme around a powerful running base, setting the tone for the rest of the offense and sucking defenses in to create space for their playmakers outside.
Regardless, there’s no doubt the team’s offensive line guru is excited for the future.
“We’ve put together a group of really good coaches,” Smith said. “We’ve just gotta make sure we’re working together and everybody’s pushing the right direction. I think if we do that, the kids will buy into that and good things will happen.”