Similar to the Miami Heat of the early-2010s that featured future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, Reeltown basketball has its own “Big Three” this season.
Big in a literal sense, too.
Makayla Langston, Yonna Kimble and Dasia Keith all stand either at six feet or an inch short of it, but perhaps even more important than their heights are the varied skill sets possessed by each.
And it has the Rebels’ players thinking about what would be their ultimate insurgence — a state championship.
“All three of them can run the floor, all three of them can handle the ball a little bit,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “That helps with the chemistry, because they’re all kind of the same type of player, but still, Makayla’s got more of a post presence, you’ve got Dasia outside and Yonna expands the lane. They’re similar, but they can also do different things.”
Two words rattled through Reeltown’s dimly-lit weight room when Keith, Kimble and Langston were asked what their goal is for their final season together.
“A ring,” they said.
Not an area crown or state tournament appearance. A state title.
“We really have to come together as a team, all-around,” Kimble said. “Not just here and there, we have to do it all the time.”
Solomon said it all started when Kimble and Keith were freshmen, Langston’s sophomore year.
Reeltown made it all the way to the Sweet 16 that season with a strong group of seniors leading the charge.
“They were great role models for them,” Solomon said. “So I think that had a lot of influence on them when they were younger.”
This year Reeltown is off to a 6-3 start, going on a five-game win streak after opening 1-1 that was just snapped this past week.
Langston is likely the truest big of the three.
Her rebounding numbers are among Alabama’s best as she’s gobbled up 14.9 boards per contest.
That includes a 28-rebound performance as part of a 20-20 game against Horseshoe Bend Dec. 16.
Langston utilizes a number of drills to improve her work on the glass.
“Just practicing rebound layups and rebounding, stuff like that,” Langston said.
Solomon recalled seeing Langston’s natural talents from his earliest days coaching her. She once scored a game-winning basket on a tip-in putback of a missed free throw that was one of the most casual-looking game-winners the seasoned basketball mind had witnessed in his time around the sport.
Langston landed an honorable mention for the Class 2A All-State team as a mere sophomore before missing her junior season while dealing with a bit of adversity.
This year she’s back and posting better numbers than ever, with 11.9 points per game to go alongside her gaudy glass stats.
“She’s quick, of course she’s got good height, but she’s just got a nose for the basketball,” Solomon said. “When a shot goes up she gets good position, blocks out, she always just seems to be around the ball. I think her tenacity in the paint is what gets her the most rebounds.”
Langston isn’t the team’s leading scorer, however. That designation goes to Kimble.
From her sophomore to junior year she’s jumped from 8.7 points per game — which still led all Reeltown scorers in 2020-21 — to 13.5.
“I played travel ball and that helped out a lot,” Kimble said. “Following up, not just taking a break and then coming back. I was playing all summer long, which helped me get off my shot. My travel ball coach, he fixed my shot a lot. He helped me see the goal more, and taught me how to read the goal.”
Whereas Langston is almost purely a post player, Kimble’s midrange game is what’s made her so successful scoring the rock this season. She also averages 8.3 rebounds per game with four coming on the offensive end, giving her ample opportunities for putback layups alongside the senior.
Her 1.7 blocks per game is a team high.
“Yonna’s got more range, she’s able to expand the lane more instead of just working on the block,” Solomon said. “She’ll pop to the short corner, free throw line, elbow — I think it just gives us a lot more options in getting her the basketball.”
Kimble’s six-point leap in scoring is one thing, but it was Keith who made the biggest transition of any player for the Rebels ahead of this year.
A forward all her life, with Kimble and Langston anchoring the interior she started learning better ball handling, passing and shooting skills over the summer. Learning to handle the ball under pressure was the hardest part, she said.
Now she’s starting at guard for Reeltown.
“I really got into playing guard this summer when I played for this travel ball team,” Keith said. “I knew it would help with the team this year because we’ve got two bigs, and then there’s me, we’ve got three of us. I knew me being on the outside would help the team a lot.”
She’s third for the Rebels in scoring and rebounds while manning the outside with seven points and 5.3 boards per game.
“Dasia being able to handle the basketball has really been a plus for us,” Solomon said. “She’s really calm, makes good passes, makes good decisions. Really quicker than she looks. You think, because she’s so smooth in what she does, but she’s got some quickness about her. But having the height gives her more range on her passes. Being 5’11, six-foot, being able to hold the ball high gives you a lot more angles that you can pass the ball from.”
Pregame and postgame locker room interactions have been some of the trio’s favorite memories from their respective basketball careers, they said, and that’s likely a symptom of how close they are off the court.
Before and after their matchups, crisp rap tracks from NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby or Lil Durk are sung and danced to by the squad.
“Definitely if we win, we’ll be so lit in the locker room,” Kimble said. “It’s to the point where the people up here will be like, ‘We have to cut the music down.’ The energy is great. Anything that gets us turnt, that’s what we listen to.”
The next step for Reeltown if it wants to contend for a state title is area play, which the Rebels kicked off Friday night against Dadeville. The Tigers beat the Rebels 32-21, but the two teams will rematch Jan. 24.