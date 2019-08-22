Eighteen plays.
That was all it took for Dadeville to rack up 46 points in its season-opening victory over Horseshoe Bend on Thursday night.
The Tigers used big play after big play to combat Horseshoe Bend’s methodical rushing attack and didn’t need much time on offense to get the job done in a 46-6 win.
“Our offensive line blocked well (Thursday),” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “They did a good job coming off the ball and making hole for the running backs. I told you that (Christian Nelson) kid, if he gets loose, nobody is going to catch him.”
Dadeville spread out its offensive attack but it was mostly Nelson and Javuntae Holley, who were thrown into the fire after a season-ending injury to projected starter Josh Taylor in last week’s intrasquad scrimmage.
“We had to become better as a team and do it for Josh,” Nelson said. “He was a big part of our team and I didn’t like to see him get hurt. We just had to come together and did what we had to do to get the win.”
The Generals did have one particularly impressive drive sandwiched by two Tiger touchdowns. A 17-play drive that spanned two quarters ended in HBS’ only touchdown of the night, a 12-yard pass from Gavin Brazzell to Holt Tidwell on a trick play.
“We had another play at the end of the first half where he just didn’t get his feet down,” General coach Jeremy Phillips said. “It was just the little things in the first half. Then we had our starting quarterback (Holt Tidwell) and our three tailbacks (Chandler McMath, Brazzell and Trent Cotney) all go out (with injuries). It just was the worst things that could’ve happened happened to us.”
