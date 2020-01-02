Successful spring is in the air at BRHS
It’s hard to decide which spring sport was most successful for Benjamin Russell this year.
Every team got a taste of success as the boys soccer team pulled off an incredible upset of Stanhope Elmore to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals; the golf team made state for the second straight year; the softball team won its second consecutive area title; and the track team sent a record number to the state meet.
But it was tough to beat the run of Benjamin Russell’s baseball team, which advanced to first quarterfinal since 2004. The run included a walk-off victory against Wetumpka in Game 2 to force a decisive third game, which the Wildcats ran away with.
BRHS also had a walk-off victory in the second game of its quarterfinal series before eventually falling to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
Reeltown football makes incredible run to title game
The accolades for Reeltown’s football team this season were endless.
The Rebels once again went undefeated in Class 2A Region 4 to win the title outright and they were one point shy of finishing the regular season with a flawless record. But nothing was more impressive than Reeltown’s run to the state championship, which it eventually lost to Fyffe.
Over the first four rounds, the Rebels had a pair of dominating victories and two gutsy ones. The most thrilling came when Reeltown elected to go for a two-point conversion in overtime of the state semifinals against Leroy. After a flag on the first attempt, Cameron Faison took the handoff and bullied straight up the middle for the game winner.
“The obvious foundation (our seniors have laid) is getting to the Super 7 but it’s so much more than that,” Rebel coach Matt Johnson said. “They’ve done it right way. They are young men and not kids you have to always keep an eye on. It’s an exceptional group.”
Coosa reigns supreme in boys hoops state championship
With just over 30 seconds left in a tie ballgame, Central Coosa’s boys basketball team worked the clock. It moved the ball well and clearly was hoping for the last shot. When only about five seconds were remaining, Jovon Richardson made his move to the basket.
He laid one up with his left hand and went sailing past the baseline, but he never took his eyes off the ball. He watched as it rimmed off, and the fate of his squad was out of his hands. But teammate Quin Brooks was there to scoop it up. He put in the rebound to ensure a 54-52 victory over Sacred Heart in the AHSAA Class 2A Championship.
“I would’ve never thought that I would get a putback game winner,” Brooks said. “It’s a proud moment for me. I’ll always remember that.”
Then-Coosa coach Jeremy Freeman was eventually named the Class 2A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association before taking the head coaching job at Benjamin Russell.
Dadeville's Richard White announces retirement
Dadeville’s football team saw the end of an era as Richard White announced his retirement at the season’s conclusion after a 20-yard stint as head coach.
“Coach White has been a very, very valuable asset to Tallapoosa County Schools and the Dadeville community,” superintendent Joe Windle said. “Not only has he been a good teacher in the career tech field but also what he’s brought to the school system as the head coach over the last 20 years and his assistant coaching work prior to that. He has set a standard and a record that’s worthy of emulation.”
White was an assistant for 11 years prior to being named head coach and he was also a Tiger as a player. He finished with eight straight winning seasons, two back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and 138 career victories.
Horseshoe Bend goes on incredible streak
With a third straight area title under its belt, there was a lot to be proud of for Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball team this season. But none was more eye-popping than the Generals’ 23-game winning streak.
“We’re playing really well together, especially for the last two to three weeks,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “At times we get down and start off on a bad night, but they’ve come back and learned how to fight. Volleyball has got such big momentum swings and their experience has helped them with that. In the past couple years, if we ever got down, we were done.”
Turner was named the 2019 All-Outlook Volleyball Coach of the Year and the Generals climbed as high as No. 9 in the al.com Class 2A rankings.
BRHS football stadium named in honor of Martin, Savarese
Two of the most famed Benjamin Russell football coaches were honored this year as the stadium at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex was named for Willie Carl Martin and Steve Saverese.
Savarese, who is now the executive director of the AHSAA, coached for BRHS for 12 seasons and finished with a 96-38 record and nine playoff appearances. Martin, who was brought onto the staff by Savarese, is the only BRHS coach to bring a state championship to the Wildcats during the playoff era. He was 51-24 during his six seasons as head coach.
“I’ve never been lost for words but being honored along with coach Martin, that to me makes this recognition even more special,” Savarese said. “To be recognized with one of my dear friends who we shared so much time together and still have continued that friendship, again it just magnifies the scope of this honor.”
Dadeville Dixie Youth baseball team advances to World Series
It’s not every day a group of youngsters gets to represent its hometown on a national stage, but that’s just what the Dadeville Dixie Youth Majors All-Star team this summer when it advanced all the way to the Dixie Youth World Series in North Carolina.
Although the team would’ve liked to come out on top, it settled for second best, which was more than enough to make its hometown crowd proud.
Team members for Dadeville’s All-Star squad included Cam Heard, Dyland Adcox, Cameron Gooden, Jay Burns, Jordan Johnson, Brock Bell, Alex Payne, Wyatt Dunn, Riley Humphrey, Tyler Garrett, Lukei Tarver and Hudson Smith.
The all-stars won a series of tournaments en route to their World Series trip in July, and picked up wins over Georgia, Texas and South Carolina on the big stage to advance to the final game.
Southern Prep football wins Division II national championship
With a few new weapons in its arsenal because of transfers, Southern Prep’s football team knew it had the ability to be a much-improved team this year. But the Fighting Rangers exceeded all expectations as they won the National High School Association of 8-Man Football’s Division II National Championship in November.
Despite being ranked No. 14 coming into the tournament, the Rangers went against all odds to climb to the top of the Division II bracket. They were dropped to the lower bracket after a 36-0 loss to Evangel and they were up against a tough team in Freedom, which they had never defeated in program history.
But Southern Prep coach Roland Bell never lost faith in his team, which pushed past Freedom, 30-18, to win the title.
Spradley grabs gold at state
To cap off his high school wrestling career, Benjamin Russell’s Ryan Spradley did what he always worked toward and that’s grabbing a state championship. He defeated Pinson Valley’s Tracy Reed, 11-8, to become the Class 6A 160-pound state champion in February.
“It’s surreal,” Spradley said just a few minutes after his winning bout. “I still have chills right now. But later on, it’ll sink in and I’m going to enjoy it.”
Spradley accomplished a lot of feats in his final season as a Wildcat, including surpassing the 50th win mark for a single season. But climbing to the top of that podium once and for all was easily the highlight of the year for Benjamin Russell.
Shaw’s name heard ’round the country
Eric Shaw was one of the most highly recruited athletes from Tallapoosa County in recent memory. He had more than 20 Division I offers and eventually settled on South Carolina.
Despite tearing his ACL midway through his junior year, Shaw started receiving a lot of attention midway through January and the offers started pouring in.
“It’s really special, but I really didn’t expect it,” Shaw said. “It all came out of nowhere. I kinda knew there were teams that wanted me, but I thought the injury would affect it. I thought they would be scared to offer me.”
In addition to his recruiting prowess, Shaw had several other accolades including being named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic — the first from the county since Dadeville grad Anfernee Jennings, who now plays for Alabama — and earned a spot on the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A First Team, where he is a finalist for the 2A Lineman of the Year.
Coosa football snaps 3-year losing skid
In a battle of winless teams, something had to give and the Central Coosa Cougars got their first win in over three years, beating the Talladega County Central Tigers, 42-14, Friday to end their 2019 campaign on a high note after a rough couple seasons.
Donta Daniel played quarterback almost every snap, most going for carries, but threw a fade route to fellow senior Dawson Duncan for the first score of the night. Daniel followed his passing touchdown with four rushing touchdowns throughout the night, three going for 40 or more yards.
“The feeling is extraordinary. I feel like I won the jackpot,” Daniel said. “I love my teammates like brothers. We’ve been through thick and thin.”