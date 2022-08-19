It didn’t take long for Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton to find a rhythm against Sylacauga.
By the end of the first half the junior had racked up 370 yards completing 12 of 16 passes and finding three different receivers on five touchdown passes. It was a performance first year Wildcat Coach Smitty Grider was not surprised at.
“He played like we expected,” Grider said. “He got the ball to our guys and allowed them to make plays.”
Grider was proud of the fact Benton put the ball in the hands of five different receivers on the night, going 16 of 23 for 423 yards through the air and a total of five touchdown passes.
“We got some guys at receiver that can really play,” Grider said. “If Gabe will distribute the ball like that, we are going to have a good season.”
Benton would connect with senior receiver Corri Milliner for three touchdown receptions of 22, 78 and 22 yards. Benton connected with Chris Foster for a 80 yard touchdown, La’Bronski McKinney for a 35 yard touchdown pass and Malcon Simmons for a 40 yard touchdown pass.
Millner would lead the receiving corp with six catches for 183 yards.
“The guys we knew who are playmakers on offense made plays,” Grider said. “We were physical on defense but I think we had some bad fits that allowed them to make some yards on a few running plays. We have got to clean that up.”
The Wildcats held Sylacauga scoreless in the first half going to the locker room up 34-0. The Wildcat defense mostly held Sylacauga in check. On six drives, the Wildcat defense forced three and outs three times and allowed a first down before a punt on another drive. Sylacauga did put one 12 play drive together but failed to make a 36 yard field goal.
Grider sees room for improvement for his offense.
“We have to clean up several things,” Grider said. “We have to be able to run the ball effectively.”
In the first half the Wildcats only mustered 23 yards on eight carries.
Malik Maddox did turn things up in the second half on the ground. Maddox would carry the ball 16 times in the game, 12 in the second half for a game total 69 yards.
Grider told his team to relish in the victory a little.
“Overall, great night,” Grider told his team. “We got better from last week. We played together tonight. We played as a team. We pulled for each other. That is what I’m talking about, when you are happy for your teammate’s success, then we are going to have success.
I want you to enjoy it all the way to Sunday afternoon. Then we get to work again.”
The Wildcats travel to Central of
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
