With 11 seconds to go in the game, Corri Milliner ducked his shoulder.
He drove towards the rim, meeting the big bodies of the Chilton County defenders.
He stepped back, surveyed. As if the Red Sea itself was parting, the defenders split and gave Milliner an outlet pass to the streaking Gabe Benton along the baseline. Benton went up, and laid his shot in.
That basket was the final nail in the coffin for Benjamin Russell in a come-from-behind victory over Chilton County, winning with a score of 65-63.
“This is the biggest game,” head coach Jeremy Freeman said. “We were able to fight through and just keep fighting. We kept believing in each other.”
Benton’s shot went in with four seconds to go. That was the first time Benjamin Russell had the lead since the start of the second quarter.
Things started as per usual for the home squad. Quez Thompson sank a three to open and the Wildcats took a 14-13 lead into the second period. Malcolm Simmons threw down an emphatic dunk and things looked to be going the Wildcats’ way.
However, in the eight minutes before halftime, nothing fell for the Wildcats as everything fell for the Tigers.
Five quick points before the end of the half by Thompson made things closer, but Benjamin Russell took a 36-25 deficit into the locker room.
After having a one-point lead, the Wildcats found themselves on the bad end of a 23-11 scoring streak.
At the half, Freeman had one message to his team: get it to within six.
“There are going to be runs,” Freeman said. “I told them if we could get it to six, that would be key. Just keep it to two possessions. When we get it to six, we can restrategize for something else.”
And out of the gate, Freeman got his wish.
The Wildcats started the second half on a 7-2 run to put the game within two scores. Thompson got it to 40-36, and Milliner laid a basket in to get the game within two.
The Tigers kept the scoring distance however, taking the game up 47-41 into the final eight minutes.
Coming off the bench, Ty Williams nailed a three in the corner, one of his two in the fourth quarter. While Williams was certainly not the tallest player on the court, Freeman wanted a lineup of shooters and tenacious defenders to end the game for his squad.
“We had to go with aggression over size late,” Freeman said.
Playing guys like Williams alongside Thompson, Benton, Milliner and Malcolm Simmons yielded just that.
“Sometimes you cannot go with your traditional lineups, because it does not allow you to do what you need to do pressure-wise,” Freeman said. “We were able to sub and get people where we needed to get them. We made plays defensively, and that got our offense kicking in. That made things easier for us.”
Milliner and Thompson both picked up and-1 fouls late in the fourth, with Milliner’s free throw make taking the game to a 61-58 hole for the Wildcats.
Later in the fourth, Milliner tied the game at 63 apiece.
On the following defensive possession, the Wildcats stopped the Tigers’ scoring attack and regained the ball with 39.2 left on the clock.
The Wildcats ran the clock down to about 15 seconds until the ball got to Milliner’s hands. Then he ducked his shoulder.
“We were able to hold it at the end and execute,” Freeman said.
Milliner and Thompson both finished their nights with 20 points. While Freeman wants his team to be multiple, sometimes having seniors step up in big games will do.
“They have been in the program the longest,” Freeman said. “They have been through a lot of things with this program and it is so good to see the benefits from that coming through in clutch moments of the game.”
Thursday’s game was not only a big win, it was also a big area win. With the victory, Benjamin Russell now holds a two-game lead in the area, with the make-up game against Calera as the only thing in the team’s way of securing a home game for the area tournament.
“That is what you fight the whole season for,” Freeman said.
The basket in which Benton won the game was the exact same basket Milliner broke nine days prior that forced the Saturday contest between the schools.
Play will resume against Calera on Saturday at 1 o’clock, at Benjamin Russell, with the Wildcats retaining their 44-28 lead and 4:29 left in the third quarter.
Just like on Thursday, Freeman wants his team to play to the very bitter end.
“I am feeling good,” Freeman said. “But we still have to finish.”
Scenes from Benjamin Russell High School as the Wildcats come back from down 11 at halftime to beat Chilton County. @GabrielBenton15 with the game-winning score with four ticks on the clock. pic.twitter.com/rhbyS18Vax— Henry Zimmer (@henryzimmer) January 20, 2023