Bentley Baker was an offensive threat, a defensive stalwart and an overall beast on the field for Reeltown High this season.
And that’s not a knock on her teammates either. Wherever Baker was on the field, you could expect a dust cloud as she made the tough outs look easy and the easy stuff look epic. With the Rebels’ season ending, Baker leaves behind a long-standing name and this season, she believes she helped the Rebels more than she expected.
“I feel like I helped my team out more than I expected myself to,” Baker said. “I never doubted myself that I could do it but I handled it pretty well. I knew I could handle the pressure being a lead-off hitter, but I handled it better than I thought I would.”
Baker finished her senior campaign with a .444 batting average, managed to get on base at a .507 clip and coaxed 15 walks from pitchers. Baker even scored 45 runs for the team. Although Baker’s career at Reeltown is over, she’s looking forward to the bright future that the Rebels have coming back in the junior class.
“They have a lot of talent and they know the game pretty well,” Baker said. “I think that the 2022 season will be better than what people are expecting. I have a lot of faith in my former teammates and I wish them the best.”
When it came down to the season and which game was the most memorable for Baker, she remembers one game that was as recent as this season’s Regional tournament game against Childersburg. The Rebels were down but came back from the 9-1 deficit to win 15-12.
If you watched the beginning of the season to the end, it was evident injuries played havoc on the program for the majority of the year and it came back in regionals with their catcher coming out for the games.
However, on the positive side, the blossoming of Bella Studdard at the plate can’t be overlooked either.
“Bella was definitely one of our top hitters,” Baker said. “I knew she would do well this season, but she really came out hot and stayed that way the whole season. Bella is a great hitter and I knew she would do big things at the plate. I never once doubted her ability to be a great hitter, but she came out strong this season and that really helped us get to regionals.”
For the final time, Baker put on her uniform and of course, played her last game as a Reeltown Rebel, it was, in Bakers’ words upsetting.
“Walking off the field knowing that was my last time in a Rebel uniform was very upsetting,” Baker admitted. “I had been playing with those girls since the seventh grade and it was hard to believe that was my last time on the field with them. They were all my best friends just as much as they were my teammates, and that’s what’s sad. I lost not only teammates but friends as well.”
As she prepares for college, there are a few things that Baker will miss about being at Reeltown and on the field with the school that’s grown dear to her.
“What I’ll miss about Reeltown the most is definitely the atmosphere,” Baker said. “We always had our fans and coaches behind us 100 percent and that’s not something that happens often. Reeltown is a great community with a great program and I hate that I am leaving. Reeltown will forever be a part of me and who I am.”