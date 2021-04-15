Reeltown put up five runs in the first inning of play as the Rebels carried their momentum to a 13-3 win over BB Comer.
Abi Packer got the start for the Rebels in the circle and went four innings while striking out four batters. Baker singled to start the game off for the Rebels after Packer and her defense kept runs off the board, including a throw from left field to the cutoff and the catcher Kenzie Gibson.
Once Baker got on base, she stole second with ease and Gibson walked to first. Baker took third with a crafty steal and Bella Studdard knocked a fly ball to center, which the defender dropped, allowing two runs to score.
Kenzie Hornsby wasted little time getting a hit with a double to center, putting runners on second and third with no one out. Another run came in as Ashley Flurry placed a good RBI single to left and the first out came on a sac-fly RBI.
Another sacrifice fly drove in the fifth run of the game.
BB Comer scored once in the second inning off an RBI single but the Rebel defense kept the program in the game, getting a fielder’s choice and fly out to get out the inning.
The Rebels added a run on a ground out in the bottom of the second inning to preserve their five-run lead and then extend it in the third inning with another two runs.
By the time BB Comer got back on the board, Reeltown was up 11-1 and the fifth inning was looming. The Tigers finally broke through again in the top of the fifth inning as they scored on a single and an error later in the inning, but the Rebels struck for two more in the bottom of the inning for the 13-3 victory.
The area tournament for the Rebels is looming and they are now looking a bit different ahead of postseason play.
Head coach Kelli Hilyer says that the goal is to finish strong.
“Having back-to-back wins so far this week gives the team a boost of confidence as we prepare for the area tournament,” Hilyer said. “Both sides of the ball looked good tonight so we are starting to come together at the right time.”
Baker went 4-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs and four stolen bases, Gibson was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Flurry also chipped in 2 RBIs on a 2-for-3 night at the plate.