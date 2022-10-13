After two top-five finishes by Benjamin Russell Anglers, the Wildcats have moved into first place overall in the Three River Showdown.
"It was good to get back out on the water and win another tournament,” said coach Josh Williams. “It was a tough day. Only a few six fish limits were caught and it was hard on everyone. But we had a great day as a team and stuck it out and found a way to win and put ourselves back in first place."
After a second place finish on Lake Martin to start the season, Benjamin Russell got back after it in a big way over this last weekend.
Led by second place finishers Grant Sheffield and Carson Pierce, Benjamin Russell took home first overall on the day, moving their point total up so that the Wildcats secured first place overall out of 15 teams.
"I was really excited to see Grant and Carson placed second overall,” Williams said. “They are both seventh graders and on our middle school team, and they were able to compete on the highest level with great success. I look forward to what they can continue to do this year as they continue to improve."
The duo of Sheffield and Pierce missed out on first place by a single point when all was said and done. The pair reeled in six fish, for a total of 14.5 pounds, with their big fish totalling 2.7 pounds.
Following closely behind the two seventh graders was the duo of Jackson Fuller and Davis Barnett, who placed fourth on the day and just three points shy of the top spot.
Fuller and Barnett also caught six fish, totaling 11.35 pounds. Their big fish was actually bigger than the second place boat, at 2.95 pounds.
This is the second straight tournament that Fuller and Barnett have placed in the top-10. On the first leg, the tandem placed seventh overall, which was also the second best Benjamin Russell boat on the day.
The Wildcats had three more boats placed in the top-20 on the day.
Harleigh Chadwick and Cooper Spears placed 14th, catching four fish. Jeffery McWaters and Truett Harrelson caught three fish and placed 15th. Finally, Jace Lucas and Brian Thompson caught three fish and finished 20th.
The first place Wildcats, 31 points ahead of second place Alabama Christian Academy, next take the water on November 5th for the third leg of the series.
"Our next tournament is on Lake Jordan in Elmore County so we are getting back closer to home and looking forward to practicing in the next few weeks to give ourselves a really good shot," Williams said.