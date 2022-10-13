BRHS Anglers oct. 8
From left to right: Carson Pearce, Boat Captain Jackson Kelly, and Grant Sheffield. 

 Contributed / The Outlook

After two top-five finishes by Benjamin Russell Anglers, the Wildcats have moved into first place overall in the Three River Showdown.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

