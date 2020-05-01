Even Za Stowes admits he didn’t have the senior season he hoped for with Benjamin Russell’s football team.
The Wildcats had to utilize Stowes on both sides of the ball, which he certainly never complained about. But that also forced him to be less active at his natural position of defensive back. It can’t be said for sure if that affected his recruiting process but Stowes felt like he didn’t get the attention he deserved.
“My recruiting process is not what I thought it would be,” Stowes said. “Basically I feel like I’m still underrated honestly. But I had to just stick with it.”
Stowes did just that and it could pay off as he is going to walk on with Jacksonville State University. Although being a walk-on is essentially like going through a tryout period before he can make the team, Stowes isn’t worried.
“I just feel like with my talents, even though I’m walking on, I can make the team no doubt,” Stowes said. “I’ve been working hard. Every day, I’ve been on the field trying to perfect my grab and I’ve just been really getting after it.”
Through his recruiting process, Stowes was being looked at by Austin Peay, Troy and North Alabama as well but when he took a visit to JSU, he felt at home.
“It really felt like home,” Stowes said. “It just feels like Alex City to me and I loved that.”
Now Stowes just has to take those talents and put them into action.
“Za is a very talented athlete,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “He was kinda spread out here, but I think going up there, he’ll be really good defensive back. He’s very reactionary; he’s got good hips and he’s very explosive. His changing speeds reacting to things is very good.
“We had to use his athleticism on offense as well but getting somewhere and focusing on one thing, I expect good things out of that situation. He can most definitely play there.”
In preparation, Stowes has continued to work despite being stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he expects the speed of the game to be a challenge at the Division I level but he’s ready for that.
Like many other athletes at this time, Stowes has been posting his workouts on social media as he’s focused mainly on defensive back drills. Despite still maintaining his weight at 185 pounds, Stowes said he’s ready to get back to lifting but the time away from the gym has helped him focus on his speed.
“Even though I’m sitting at 185, I feel like I gotta get back in the weight room and get a little stronger,” Stowes said. “But I have definitely gotten faster. My feet have gotten quicker and I’ve gotten a lot faster since the last time I actually played football.”
Although it’s been an arduous process and he knows he still has a long way to go to officially become a Gamecock, Stowes is no stranger to hard work and he’s willing to do whatever it takes.
“My granddaddy always told me if something comes easy, you won’t work as hard for it,” Stowes said. “I feel like with me working hard and taking the longer route, when I do get where I need to be, I feel like I’ll be a step ahead because I’m working harder. I’m not going to let anybody outwork me.”