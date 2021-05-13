The season for Benjamin Russell’s softball team came to an end Thursday.
The Wildcats fell in a hard-fought contest against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, losing 6-0 in their second elimination game at the Class 6A Tuscaloosa regional tournament.
Taylor Harris started and pitched her third complete game in as many contests at the tourney for Benjamin Russell, and only two of the six runs she surrendered were earned.
A triple in the seventh inning from third baseman Leah Leonard gave the Wildcats their best chance at scoring, but she was gunned down trying to leg out an inside-the-park home run on the play.
Arriving at such a stage may indicate future success for the Wildcats, however.
All but one of their players can return next season, with Laine McWaters being the team’s lone senior. There’s a bevy of juniors that will elevate to senior status entering 2022.
McWaters collected two RBIs in Benjamin Russell’s regional tournament victory against Brookwood Wednesday.